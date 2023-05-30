Built Like Motorcycles, Volcon’s E-Bikes Rock

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . Whether you\u2019re new to e-bikes, or motorcycles, driving hard on two wheels can feel a bit intimidating. Couple that with the stress of choosing between a bike built for off-roading, or city commuting, and the decision can feel like too much altogether. Luckily, Volcon has made shopping so, so much easier. This year, the brand is back with two new releases that are built to get you where you need to go. Equipped for everything from trail riding to slipping between busy traffic, these are the e-bikes you\u2019ll want to live your life on. The Backstory Volcon: Unlock New Territory Today Volcon centers its efforts around one goal: building connected outdoor experiences. Its E-bikes are made to handle anything you can throw at them\u2014from busy city streets to deserted dirt roads and everything in between. Meanwhile, a full suite of durable off-roaders is equipped to unlock a whole new terrain. All of Volcon's bikes tap a \u2018stealthy-quiet drivetrain\u2019 to allow riders to explore the great outdoors without the busy whirr of a traditional motor. With a wide range of bikes to its name, Volcon also makes it easy for every rider to find the bike that fits their needs. For example, small statured riders may find the compact, trail-ready \u2018Runt LT\u2019 to be all the power they need to tackle their favorite parks all summer long. Built with high-torque and the perks of a maintenance-free hub motor, the off-roader has a removable battery and can even drive in reverse. It\u2019s a great pit bike, and super beginner-friendly. Now, with its newest Brat release, Volcon invites riders to explore life at their own pace, every single day. The Gist Get Through the City, and Out of Town, Faster with the Brat Built with tons of smart perks, the Brat leverages Volcon\u2019s swooping exo-arch frame and features an extra storage compartment in the 'gas tank\u2019 area, plus USB charging for your devices. The cafe-style racer is guaranteed on-road compliant, and certified as a class 2 e-bike. It's offered in two different colors, and built for the summer \u2014 and beyond. Best of all, fans can choose from four different ride modes to tweak the bike\u2019s power to their needs. In the first mode, light pedal assistance guarantees maximum battery life on busy streets and crowded park trails (and up to a 70-mile range). The second mode, perfect for city cruising, features a bit more pedal-assist oomph and activates the throttle to give the rider smoother power delivery when surging up hills or zipping through traffic. Mode Three will allow users to reach a top speed of 20 miles per hour, while Mode Four unleashes the bike\u2019s full power and fastest acceleration (to top speeds around 28 miles per hour when "off-road" mode is unlocked in the Volcon app). Powered by the high-torque, 750-watt Volcon motor, the bike is built atop an adjustable inverted fork up front (plus a monoshock in the rear), so users can hit trails \u2014 or navigate changing road conditions \u2014 smoothly. Our POV The Brat Is the Bike for the Summer The Brat makes commuting around the city \u2014 and escaping it \u2014 that much easier and more fun. Its extended range, coupled with robust off-road capabilities and stylish, understated looks make it the ideal all-around bike for adventurous riders looking to seamlessly pivot bewteen commuting, running errands and exploring off the beaten path. Plus, fans can take advantage of free shipping on every order and tack on tons of smart accessories to customize every ride to their needs. If you\u2019re ready to go all in, scoop up a Brat for the long road to come. Designed to take you where you need to go, Volcon\u2019s e-bikes are here to change the game \u2014 and change your life. Price: $2,799 SHOP NOW