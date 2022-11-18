Today's Top Stories
The Best Tire Chains for Your Car, Truck or SUV

Sometimes even snow tires aren't enough. When that happens, it's time to consider tire chains.

By Tyler Duffy
parking car in the snow with snow chains in front of a wood cabin
Dirk HeuerGetty Images

Winter is nearly upon us. Temperatures are cold enough for water to crystallize into snow and ice, which can cause havoc with traction. If you live in an area that gets the odd dusting of snow every winter, a great set of snow tires will be sufficient. But if you live (or vacation) in a rural or mountainous region where snow can fall by the foot, tire chains or snow chains can be a great option for added traction.

Types of tire chains

Diamond

Diamond tire chains are more literal chains made from metal links. They offer the best traction. They are better for heavy snowfalls. They can even be studded for digging into ice. The drawback with diamond chains is they get pricey, can be overkill for the conditions you face and can damage the road when conditions are too light.

Cable

Cable tire chains, as the name suggests, consist of cables stretching across the tires. Cable tire chains are better for lighter applications and do not provide as much additional traction as diamond tire chains. But they are typically cheaper, have less of an impact on ride quality and are effective enough to use in a pinch during emergencies.

Snow Socks

These are an alternative to tire chains. They are made from polyester fabric and fit over the tire like a sock. They are cheaper than tire chains, easier to get on and off and can be a great option for vehicles with less space between the tire and sidewalls. Because they are not tire chains and don’t damage the road, they aren’t subject to the same restrictions as tire chains.

What to consider when buying tire chains

Your vehicle requirements

Tire chains need to fit the tires you’re putting them on. They must also fit between the tires and the vehicle’s sidewalls and suspension components to avoid damaging them. Some vehicles may require a specific type of tire chain (often SAE Class S). Some vehicles may not allow tire chains to be used. That information will typically be available in your vehicle’s owner’s manual.

Local Laws

State and local laws will vary on when and where tire chains are permitted. In certain areas, tire chains will be mandatory during snow emergencies or must be kept in the car during the winter.

Installation and Removal Ease

No one wants to spend a long period fussing out in the cold and snow with tire chains. Automatic or assisted tensioning chains and quick-release functions can make installment and removal much easier. But they can also jack up the price.

Anti-Scratch Protection

Cheaper tire chains may save you money in the short term. But that can be penny-wise, pound foolish if those chains scratch up your slick alloy wheels. More premium tire chains will have safeguards in place.

The Best Tire Chains You Can Buy

Best Tire Chains
Security Chain Company Super Z6
$65 AT AMAZON

  • Low-profile, requiring only 1/4 inch of added ground clearance
  • Fits passenger cars and trucks/SUVs
  • Reasonable price point

  • No self-tensioning system

The Super Z6 tire chains are cable-based and compatible for passenger cars, trucks and SUVs. They are super low-profile, requiring only 1/4-inch of ground clearance and exceed Class S requirements for passenger cars. They are easy to install without moving the vehicle. And, they're relatively affordable.

Type: Cable

Tensioning: Manual

Best Upgrade Tire Chains
KÖNIG
KÖNIG XG-12 PRO 255 Snow Chains, Set of 2
$250 AT AMAZON

German engineering generally means two things in the automotive world: impeccable performance and a lofty price. That fits the Konig XG-12 Pro to a t. These chains offer premium features including a self-tensioning system and anti-scratch nylon bumpers to protect your wheels.

Type: Diamond

Tensioning: Automatic

Best Tire Chains on a Budget
Quality Chain Cobra
$70 AT AMAZON

  • Low-profile rollers are SAE Class S compatible
  • Galvanized for rust protection

  • Rubber adjusters are sold separately

The Quality Chain Cobra chains are cable-based and intended for passenger car use. The low-profile steel rollers meet SAE Class S requirements and are designed to increase tire-to-road contact and reduce vibration and noise. They are also galvanized for rust protection. Just keep in mind that the rubber adjusters are sold separately.

Type: Cable

Tensioning: None

Best Snow Sock
ISSE
ISSE Textile Snow Chains
$149 AT AMAZON

  • Easier to install than true tire chains
  • Lighter and less bulky on the wheels
  • Polyester fabric is low profile and 100 percent washable

  • Cost as much as many snow chains

These ISSE Textile Snow Chains are really a snow sock. They are made from polyester fabric which is easy to install and 100 percent washable. Installation is quick and easy. They are also lighter and less bulky on the wheels and when you need to store them. The one drawback is how expensive they are, costing more than many tire chains.

Type: Snow Sock

Tensioning: None

Peerless Auto-Trac
Now 43% off
$88 AT AMAZON

  • Low-profile enough to meet SAE Class S requirements
  • Self-tensioning ratchet system for easy installation
  • Diamond pattern provides added ride comfort

  • On the pricey side at more than $150

These Peerless Auto-Trac chains offer a self-tightening ratchet system for easy installation, a diamond pattern for improved ride comfort and most of the capability of Security Chain's Z-Series cable chains. They are also low profile enough to meet SAE Class S requirements.

Type: Diamond

Tensioning: Automatic

Konig CB-12
Now 11% off
$89 AT AMAZON

  • Lower price point than other Konig chains
  • Manual tensioning process is relatively straightforward
  • Multiple reviewers have praised their performance

  • No self-tensioning
  • Do not meet SAE Class S Requirements

Want the fancy name-brand but don't want to pay the big bucks? Konig offers the CB-12 chains, which are a more basic and affordable alternative to their premium options. The CB-12 has a manual tensioner instead of a self-tensioning system.

Type: Diamond

Tensioning: Manual

TireChain.com ATV-UTV V-Bar Tire Chains
$233 AT AMAZON

  • Have two studs per link for extra traction in icey conditions
  • Great for All-Terrain Vehicles
  • Cross-chain pattern improves ride consistency and steering

  • Not recommended for pavement use
  • More expensive than alternatives with price point above $200

These heavy-duty, extra thick chains have cross-chains every two-links for a more consistent ride and better steering. They also have two studs per link for better traction. But the performance comes at a cost as they are designed for ATVs and using them on pavement can damage the tire.

Type: Studded Diamond

Tensioning: None

Glacier Chains
Glacier Passenger Cable Tire Chains
$44 AT AMAZON

  • Very affordable price point under $50
  • Low profile meet SAE Class S requirements
  • Lightweight

  • Not heavy-duty enough for larger snowfalls

These Glacier Passenger Cable Tire Chains are low profile for passenger car use and meet SAE Class S requirements. They are lightweight at under two pounds, excellent for lighter-duty use and are very affordable at less than $50.

Type: Cable

Tensioning: None

More Winter Car Care Essentials
snow removal tools
Courtesy
