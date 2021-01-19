Is it new?

Stem to stern. In fact, the only holdovers from the past model are the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament and the umbrellas tucked into the doors. While the old Ghost of 2010-2020 was based on the same platform as the F01 BMW 7 Series, the new one is based on the same platform as the Cullinan and new Phantom — a skeleton Rolls-Royce calls “the Architecture of Luxury.”

For this Ghost, though, Rolls-Royce took a new tact. Ghost buyers, the company says, are generally younger and more likely to drive their own cars than, say, Phantom owners; in fact, Rolls says lots of customers use the Ghost as a daily driver.

These days, the brand says, those younger buyers are looking for less-ostentatious products that whisper about their value, rather than shout about it — a trend Rolls-Royce refers to as “post-opulence,” which was one of the guiding principles of the new Ghost. Rolls went with a cleaner-looking shape than before, prioritizing simple, elegant design — removing unnecessary lines and so forth for a more minimalist look.

Of course, that’s all relative; even this “post-opulent” Ghost is still an impressive, imposing sight. Still, among the likes of the aforementioned Cullinan and Phantom — or even the outgoing Wraith and Dawn — it does seem a bit more subtle.