Truth be told, the Ferrari 812 Superfast doesn't need much in the way of improvement. The front-engined V12-powered supercar is both an insane performance machine capable of slaying race tracks and a comfortable cruiser ready to long long miles across continents.

Still, want and need are two very different things — and there will always be people who want something even faster, even more extreme than Ferrari's regular production models. And as Ferrari has learned, those people are willing to pay big money for said cars. The 599 GTB was the first of the 21st century's front-engined V12 models to spin off a hotter limited edition model, in the form of the extreme 599 GTO; the F12berlinetta was next, spawning the F12 TdF. Now it's the 812 Superfast's turn to transform into something hotter and pricier — and Ferrari just gave us our first official look at this new limited edition V12.