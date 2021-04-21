Meet Ferrari's Latest, and Perhaps Greatest, V12-Powered Supercar
We don't know its name yet, but we do know it's awesome.
Truth be told, the Ferrari 812 Superfast doesn't need much in the way of improvement. The front-engined V12-powered supercar is both an insane performance machine capable of slaying race tracks and a comfortable cruiser ready to long long miles across continents.
Still, want and need are two very different things — and there will always be people who want something even faster, even more extreme than Ferrari's regular production models. And as Ferrari has learned, those people are willing to pay big money for said cars. The 599 GTB was the first of the 21st century's front-engined V12 models to spin off a hotter limited edition model, in the form of the extreme 599 GTO; the F12berlinetta was next, spawning the F12 TdF. Now it's the 812 Superfast's turn to transform into something hotter and pricier — and Ferrari just gave us our first official look at this new limited edition V12.
You like power? Yeah you do. Well, so do the denizens of Maranello, and they made sure the new version of the 812 packs plenty of it. The 6.5-liter V12 beneath that long hood makes a stunning 819 horsepower — 30 more than the regular 812 Superfast. And that's without the help of turbochargers, superchargers — or, as found in models like the SF90 Stradale and LaFerrari, hybridization. Which means, of course, this new 812 is the most powerful purely naturally-aspirated V12 ever to storm out of the gates of Ferrari HQ onto the street.
How'd Ferrari squeeze those extra ponies out of the 812's V12? Well, in part, by raising the
roof redline. While the regular 812 Superfast's engine redlines at 8,500 rpm, the special edition pulls a Goku and goes over 9,000, revving all the way up to 9,500 rpm. Which, for the record, is insane for any street car motor, let alone one displacing 6.5 liters.
The new 812 variant belongs in a band with Bill and Ted, because this is one wyld stallion. The aerodynamics have been reshaped right up to the edge of what seems reasonable for a street car — or, in the case of the vortex generator-laden aluminum panel that effectively blocks the view to the stern, a bit past that. (Still, with this kind of power under the hood...what's behind you doesn't matter all that much.)
The air-sculpting add-ons were brought to bear in the name of increasing downforce, as you'd expect of a car that's made to slay all comers at the track. Of course, those same elements — the carbon fiber blade stretching across the hood, the larger front air intakes, the rectangular exhausts, the wide carbon fiber front and rear fasciae, and so forth — also do a stellar job of making the car look extremely aggressive.
Ferrari always plays its cards close to the vest with its new models, especially when it comes to their names. As such, we don't yet know just what this new car will officially be called.
However, the very well-informed Ferrari fans at FerrariChat have some thoughts on the matter. Imola — after the Italian Formula 1 track that is formally named after Enzo Ferrari and his son Dino — seems to be a strong contender, but so does the resurrection of the GTO name. (We have to admit, 812 GTO has a certain ring to it)
Ferrari says the new model's name — and the rest of the details — will be revealed on Wednesday, May 5th at 2:30pm in Italy, which corresponds to 8:30am in New York and 5:30am in California. Consider it the start of a very entertaining Cinco de Mayo...especially if you're one of the handful of people who might have the chance to order one.
