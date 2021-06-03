Today's Top Stories
These 10 Used Cars Have All Exploded in Value

Own one of these cars? You won't find a better time to give it a new owner.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tundra
Toyota

Personal car travel became far more appealing during the pandemic. And the price of used cars — which is normally fairly constant — has skyrocketed as a result, increasing by 16.8% in 12 months according to an iSeeCars.com study for April 2021. (Only one car, the Tesla Model S, decreased in value.)

Tides don't rise evenly, however — and some pre-owned vehicles have seen their prices rise higher than others during that time period. Here are the 10 used cars that saw the biggest year-over-year price increases as of April 2021.

2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet
1 of 12
Chevrolet Corvette

Average Used Car Price: $68,804

Price Change: +$17,432

Percent Change: +33.9%

READ OUR REVIEW

mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz
2 of 12
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Average Used Car Price: $148,937

Price Change: +$37,161

Percent Change: +33.2%

READ OUR REVIEW

dodge ram 1500
Ram
3 of 12
Ram 1500

Average Used Car Price: $35,798

Price Change: +$8,002

Percent Change: +28.8%

READ OUR REVIEW

sierra denali newfoundland 8
GMC
4 of 12
GMC Sierra 1500

Average Used Car Price: $42,347

Price Change: +$9,418

Percent Change: +28.6%

READ OUR REVIEW

2018 mercedes benz s class sedan european model shown
Mercedes-Benz
5 of 12
Mercedes-Benz S Class

Averaged Used Car Price: $74,326

Price Change: +$16,198

Percent Change: +27.9%

READ OUR REVIEW

2020 chevrolet silverado custom trail boss
Chevrolet
7 of 12
Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Average Used Car Price: $37,324

Price Change: +$7,960

Percent Change: +27.1%

READ OUR REVIEW

chevrolet camaro
Chevrolet
8 of 12
Chevrolet Camaro

Average Used Car Price: $31,220

Price Change: +$6,582

Percent Change: +26.7%

READ OUR REVIEW

tundra trd review gear patrol feature
Toyota
9 of 12
Toyota Tundra

Average Used Car Price: $40,470

Price Change: +$8,356

Percent Change: +26.0%

READ OUR REVIEW

mitsubishi mirage
Mitsubishi
10 of 12
Mitsubishi Mirage

Average Used Car Price: $11,242

Price Change: +$2,313

Percent Change: +25.9%

LEARN MORE

range rover sport
Land Rover
11 of 12
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Average Used Car Price: $59,759

Price Chance: +$11,969

Percent Change: +25.1%

LEARN MORE

Next
The New Land Cruiser Is Almost Here
