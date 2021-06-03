These 10 Used Cars Have All Exploded in Value
Own one of these cars? You won't find a better time to give it a new owner.
Personal car travel became far more appealing during the pandemic. And the price of used cars — which is normally fairly constant — has skyrocketed as a result, increasing by 16.8% in 12 months according to an iSeeCars.com study for April 2021. (Only one car, the Tesla Model S, decreased in value.)
Tides don't rise evenly, however — and some pre-owned vehicles have seen their prices rise higher than others during that time period. Here are the 10 used cars that saw the biggest year-over-year price increases as of April 2021.
Average Used Car Price: $68,804
Price Change: +$17,432
Percent Change: +33.9%
Average Used Car Price: $148,937
Price Change: +$37,161
Percent Change: +33.2%
Average Used Car Price: $35,798
Price Change: +$8,002
Percent Change: +28.8%
Average Used Car Price: $42,347
Price Change: +$9,418
Percent Change: +28.6%
Averaged Used Car Price: $74,326
Price Change: +$16,198
Percent Change: +27.9%
Average Used Car Price: $37,324
Price Change: +$7,960
Percent Change: +27.1%
Average Used Car Price: $31,220
Price Change: +$6,582
Percent Change: +26.7%
Average Used Car Price: $40,470
Price Change: +$8,356
Percent Change: +26.0%
Average Used Car Price: $11,242
Price Change: +$2,313
Percent Change: +25.9%
Average Used Car Price: $59,759
Price Chance: +$11,969
Percent Change: +25.1%
