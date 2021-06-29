Today's Top Stories
The 5 Car Brands Whose Owners Receive the Most Speeding Tickets

Driving enthusiasts tend to exceed the posted speed limit. Not a surprise to see some of our favorites on this list.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 alfa romeo giulia ti sport awd
FCA US LLC

Wondering which car brands have drivers who get the most speeding tickets? Well, Insurify.com has done a some research to find out. Using its database of more than 4 million auto insurance applications, the company determined the five brands whose drivers are most likely to have a speeding ticket on their records.

Nationally, the average number of speeding tickets per 100 drivers was 10.53. That said, some brands — particularly those with sporty offerings — scored considerably higher. On the flipside, in perhaps a testament to their age, Lincoln drivers had the lowest number of speeding tickets — 8.78 out of every 100.

Here are the five car brands whose drivers get the most speeding tickets.

2020 alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio
FCA US LLC
1 of 6
1. Alfa Romeo (14.91 out of 100)

With an average of 14.91 out of 100, Alfa Romeo drivers are 41.45% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.

Most Tickets: Alfa Romeo Giulia (16.35/100)

Least Tickets: Alfa Romeo Stelvio (12.08/100)

subaru wrx
Subaru
2 of 6
2. Subaru (12.41 out of 100)

With an average of 12.41 out of 100, Subaru drivers are 20.38% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.

Most Tickets: Subaru WRX (20.03/100)

Least Tickets: Subaru Ascent (6.76/100)

volkswagen gti
Volkswagen
3 of 6
3. Volkswagen (12.24 out of 100)

With an average of 12.24 out of 100, Volkswagen drivers are 17.77% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.

Most Tickets: Volkswagen GTI (15.88/100)

Least Tickets: Volkswagen Beetle (9.12/100)

maserati granturismo
George F. Williams
4 of 6
4. Maserati (12.23 out of 100)

With an average of 12.23 out of 100, Maserati drivers are 16.67% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.

Most Tickets: Maserati GranTurismo (13.62/100)

Least Tickets: Maserati Quattroporte (9.90/100)

ram 1500
Ram
5 of 6
5. Ram (12.22 out of 100)

With an average of 12.22 out of 100, Ram pickup drivers are 15.74% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.

Most Tickets: Ram 1500 (12.28/100)

Least Tickets: Ram 2500 (11.54/100)

all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat
Ford
6 of 6
