Wondering which car brands have drivers who get the most speeding tickets? Well, Insurify.com has done a some research to find out. Using its database of more than 4 million auto insurance applications, the company determined the five brands whose drivers are most likely to have a speeding ticket on their records.

Nationally, the average number of speeding tickets per 100 drivers was 10.53. That said, some brands — particularly those with sporty offerings — scored considerably higher. On the flipside, in perhaps a testament to their age, Lincoln drivers had the lowest number of speeding tickets — 8.78 out of every 100.

Here are the five car brands whose drivers get the most speeding tickets.