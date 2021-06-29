The 5 Car Brands Whose Owners Receive the Most Speeding Tickets
Driving enthusiasts tend to exceed the posted speed limit. Not a surprise to see some of our favorites on this list.
Wondering which car brands have drivers who get the most speeding tickets? Well, Insurify.com has done a some research to find out. Using its database of more than 4 million auto insurance applications, the company determined the five brands whose drivers are most likely to have a speeding ticket on their records.
Nationally, the average number of speeding tickets per 100 drivers was 10.53. That said, some brands — particularly those with sporty offerings — scored considerably higher. On the flipside, in perhaps a testament to their age, Lincoln drivers had the lowest number of speeding tickets — 8.78 out of every 100.
Here are the five car brands whose drivers get the most speeding tickets.
With an average of 14.91 out of 100, Alfa Romeo drivers are 41.45% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.
Most Tickets: Alfa Romeo Giulia (16.35/100)
Least Tickets: Alfa Romeo Stelvio (12.08/100)
With an average of 12.41 out of 100, Subaru drivers are 20.38% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.
Most Tickets: Subaru WRX (20.03/100)
Least Tickets: Subaru Ascent (6.76/100)
With an average of 12.24 out of 100, Volkswagen drivers are 17.77% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.
Most Tickets: Volkswagen GTI (15.88/100)
Least Tickets: Volkswagen Beetle (9.12/100)
With an average of 12.23 out of 100, Maserati drivers are 16.67% more likely than the average brand to have a speeding violation.
Most Tickets: Maserati GranTurismo (13.62/100)
Least Tickets: Maserati Quattroporte (9.90/100)
Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.