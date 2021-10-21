The 2023 Acura Integra: Everything You Need to Know

Not too long ago, and much to our surprise, Acura announced that it would revive the Integra nameplate — the Type R was one of our most influential cars from the 1990s — for a future sports car. The brand says the new Integra will capture "the same fun to drive spirit and DNA of the original."

Details about the new Integra are trickling out — and unusually for a future car, mostly from Acura itself. Here's what we know so far.