What's this Lexus like to drive?

The RC F Fuji Speedway Edition can't escape being a Lexus — which can be both an asset and a detriment. Reading the description of the car sounds great. In practice, it's fine. But it's not as sporty, incisive and appealing as its brand-halo-sports-car status and giant-rear-wing-plus-carbon-fiber package would have you expect. You just wish the RC F had a bit more Supra 3.0 about it, since it's more expensive.

The car is quick in a straight line. And the 5.0-liter V8 engine sounds magnificent when you fully let it loose. Of course, it's hard to do that with any frequency on a public road.

A counterpoint in the RC F's favor, however, is how comfortable, steady and Lexus-like it is driving around town as a daily driver — much more so than many track-focused cars.

