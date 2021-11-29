Today's Top Stories
Cyber Monday Is the Best Time to Grab Formula 1 Gear

F1 is having a massive sale on everything from authentic team shirts to holiday gnome sweaters.

By Tyler Duffy
f1 grand prix of qatar
Lars BaronGetty Images

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions.

Whether it's the exciting title race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton or the so-called "Drive to Survive" effect, Formula 1 is undergoing a massive popularity surge in America. Around 140,000 people attended October's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. F1 is adding a second American race next year in Miami. And a third race — potentially in Las Vegas — may be soon to follow.

If you're looking for an F1-related holiday gift, Formula 1 gear can get pricey. But the official F1 store is offering a great Cyber Monday deal. Most items are 20% off today with the code F1CYBER, with items ranging from authentic team gear to novelty holiday checkered flag gnome sweaters.

For those appreciating an F1 deep cut, the F1 store does sell a commemorative t-shirt Kimi Raikkonen's famous red flag ice cream bar incident. But, alas, that shirt is not part of the incredible 20% off Cyber Monday deal.

SHOP NOW

Formula 1 Christmas Fairisle Jumper
Courtesy
$30 AT FORMULA1.COM

$38.00 $30.40 (20% off w/code F1CYBER)


Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 2021 Team T-Shirt - Black
Courtesy
Mercedes
$56 AT FORMULA1.COM

$70.00 $56.00 (20% off w/code F1CYBER)


McLaren 2021 Team Softshell Jacket
Courtesy
McLaren
$142 AT FORMULA1.COM

$178.00 $142.40 (20% off w/code F1CYBER)


Red Bull Racing 2021 Team T-Shirt
Courtesy
Red Bull
$59 AT FORMULA1.COM

$74.00 $59.20 (20% off w/code F1CYBER)


Scuderia Ferrari 20/21 Team T-Shirt
Courtesy
Ferrari
$62 AT FORMULA1.COM

$77.00 $61.60 (20% off w/code F1CYBER)

Aston Martin Cognizant F1 2021 Official Team Polo
Courtesy
$53 AT FORMULA1.COM

$87.00 $53.00 (39% off w/code F1CYBER)

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 2021 Team Polo - Black
Courtesy
Mercedes
$70 AT FORMULA1.COM
