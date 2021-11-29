Cyber Monday Is the Best Time to Grab Formula 1 Gear

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions.

Whether it's the exciting title race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton or the so-called "Drive to Survive" effect, Formula 1 is undergoing a massive popularity surge in America. Around 140,000 people attended October's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. F1 is adding a second American race next year in Miami. And a third race — potentially in Las Vegas — may be soon to follow.

If you're looking for an F1-related holiday gift, Formula 1 gear can get pricey. But the official F1 store is offering a great Cyber Monday deal. Most items are 20% off today with the code F1CYBER, with items ranging from authentic team gear to novelty holiday checkered flag gnome sweaters.

For those appreciating an F1 deep cut, the F1 store does sell a commemorative t-shirt Kimi Raikkonen's famous red flag ice cream bar incident. But, alas, that shirt is not part of the incredible 20% off Cyber Monday deal.

