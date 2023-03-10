The Alfa Romeo Giulia EV: What You Need to Know
It could be mind-blowingly quick.
Stellantis has pivoted hard toward EVs with Jeep, Ram and Dodge. Now another of its brands, Alfa Romeo, is headed that direction. The brand plans to stick around in America, expand its offerings and go all-electric by 2027. That timeline means that the next-generation Giulia (or the car that succeeds it with a different name) will be an electric car. And early reports suggest it's a pretty exciting one.
Here is what we know so far about the Giulia's EV successor.
Autocar says it will arrive in 2025. It would be the second Alfa Romeo EV after a small Jeep Avenger-related crossover due to arrive in 2024 (potentially not for the U.S. market). The report says a Stelvio SUV successor will follow in 2026. A larger electric sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S comes in 2027.
Alfa CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato described the new car’s appearance to Autocar as “the Alfa Romeo we all want.” But the new Giulia is expected to shift from the current sedan format to more of an amorphous sedan/wagon/liftback-type vehicle.
Autocar notes that the new Giulia will have a 345 hp base model. A Veloce version will bump that up to 790 hp. The top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version will bring about 986 hp to the party, nearly twice the output of the current combustion Giulia Quadrifoglio. The latter model could be a tri-motor system with AWD.
The new Giulia will use Stellantis’s new STLA EV platform and be fitted with 800V charging architecture. Alfa Romeo told Autocar it should deliver a “substantial charge” — probably 10-80% — in less than 18 minutes on a fast charger. The maximum range is expected to be around 435 miles by the WLTP standard, equating to around 387 miles in EPA testing.
