Kawasaki Is Working on a Hybrid Motorcycle

Motorcycle engine development generally tracks what’s happening on the automotive front, albeit on a smaller scale. In recent years, we’ve seen a wide range of cool pure-electric motorcycles like the Harley-Davidson Livewire and the Zero SR/S coming to market. These bikes are great for the city, but have limited range — especially limited when you hit the open road, one of the chief joys of owning a motorcycle.
Unlike in the automotive realm, however, hybrid motorcycles that would offer the best of both worlds — zero emissions on short trips around town during the week and the range to escape on the weekend — have yet to become A Thing. The technology is expensive and bulky for cars, after all, and those problems are compounded for motorcycles — which are, obviously, less expensive and lighter.
But that's about to change, as Kawasaki says it has a hybrid motorcycle powertrain under development.
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
The video above, where the brand made the announcement, does not reveal much; it’s hard to find more nebulous-sounding marketing verbiage than “Rideology meets Hybrid Power.” But Visor Down recently discovered a Kawasaki patent application for a switchable four-way drive system that would offer pure-gas, pure-electric, hybrid and battery regeneration modes. The patent also details a boost button that can drain the battery for a short acceleration burst, presumably much like Wolverine used in the first X-Men movie 20 years ago.
We fully expect to see the hybrid engine hit the Kawasaki lineup at some point. Why develop and announce one if not? However, plenty of other information — such as when hybrid power will happen, what form it will take and how much it will cost the consumer — has yet to be revealed. Watch this space.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.
$289 $144 (50% off) Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io