LiveWire Has a Cool New Electric Motorcycle That's a Lot Cheaper

Meet the S2 Del Mar.

By Tyler Duffy
livewire s2 del mar electric motorcycle parked with city skyline in background
LiveWire

Harley-Davidson launched its first electric bike, the LiveWire. Then they branched LiveWire out into a separate brand with the not so originally-named LiveWire One. Now, the brand is launching its second electric motorcycle — no, it's not called the LiveWire Two — the S2 Del Mar. And it's going to be a lot cheaper.

The S2 Del Mar will be the first bike on LiveWire's new scalable Arrow architecture. The brand is calling it an Urban Street Tracker with a tracker-style handlebar for upright riding, 19-inch wheels front and rear and custom-developed LiveWire Dunlop DT1 tires that operate smoothly both on and off the pavement.

woman sitting on parked livewire s2 del mar electric motorcycle with city skyline in the background
LiveWire
man sitting on livewire s2 del mark electric motorcycle with waterfront in the background
LiveWire

LiveWire is targeting an 80 horsepower output for the S2 Del Mar and a curb weight under 440 pounds. The S2 Del Mar should accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and achieve an estimated 100-mile range in city riding.

The first 100 S2 Del Mar bikes will be built to order Launch Edition bikes. These will have an exclusive finish and wheel design and retail for $17,699. LiveWire says they will be delivered in Spring 2023. The production S2 Del Mar will arrive after the Launch Edition with a target price of around $15,000. These will be Harley/LiveWire's most affordable electric motorcycles to date. The LiveWire launched with a starting price of around $30,000 — well north of electric rivals Zero Motorcycles — and the LiveWire One starts at $22,799.

According to the LiveWire website, the entire Launch Edition has already been reserved. But you can still join the waitlist if any slots open up. Joining the waitlist also gives you early notice of when you can order a production version.

LEARN MORE

