Buy One, Gift One: Give the Gift of Gear Patrol Magazine

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, purchase a subscription to Gear Patrol Magazine and receive a gift code to redeem a subscription for a friend.

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, purchase a subscription to Gear Patrol Magazine and receive a gift code to redeem a subscription for a friend. Each subscription will begin with the latest edition of Gear Patrol Magazine: Issue Fifteen, the GP100. Your gift code and delivery instructions will be delivered via email on December 1.

Buy One, Gift One

Another great gift idea? Our latest Gear Patrol Magazine bundle, which contains both a copy of Issue Fourteen and Fifteen for just $25.

Buy the Bundle

Early Black Friday Deals

Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Backcountry 25% Off Arc'teryx Sale
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
Sonos Move
Sonos Move
$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

