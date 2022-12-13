Hey, Relax. These High-Potency CBD Gummies Are Now Just $67

Right now, score a 6,000 MG bottle of cbdMD's super-strong, full-spectrum CBD gummies for an extra 25% off – a total of over $100 off one of the brand's strongest products.

By Gear Patrol Studios
cbdmd gummies
cbdMD

We love a good 'stock up and save' situation, and this deal from cbdMD couldn't come at a better (read: more stressful) time of year. Made with "a range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and amino acids" and Delta 9 THC derived from non-GMO U.S. hemp products, cbdMD's gummies are combined with natural fruit flavors. The vegan, gluten-free formulation provides "full-body wellness" to help anyone 21 and older shake off stress and discomfort so you can relax more and achieve better sleep. Right now, the largest bottle of cbdMD's 6000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Gummies ($190, currently $90) is 25 percent off with checkout code 6000. That scores you a total of 6,000 mg of third-party lab-tested, high-potency CBD gummies, each of which packs 200 mg of CBD and 4 mg of THC. Act fast, save up and chill out.

Price: $190 $90 + 25% off

SHOP NOW

