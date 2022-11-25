Score 30% Off the Best Gravity Bong You Can Buy

We've named the St\u00fcdenglass Gravity Infuser the Best Gravity Bong available and said that it takes gravity bongs " to another level ." If that's not enough of an endorsement, Seth Rogen himself loves this thing \u2013 a high-level opinion if ever there were one. Regularly $600, during the St\u00fcdenglass Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale, score a sleek black Gravity Infuser kit for a whopping 30 percent off, or $420 (in case you're not, uhh, able to do the math right now). Constructed of borosilicate glass and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, the rotating Gravity Infuser features a built-in percolation system and is designed for easy maintenance and cleaning. Included is an aluminum bowl kit, glass liner, cleaning tools and reusable travel case; to suit your style, the Gravity Infuser comes with both a three-foot silicon hose assembly and a 45\u00b0 adjustable mouthpiece. While you're in the mood to save, there's plenty more to shop. The Kompact Gravity Infuser (reg. $600) is 20 percent off during the sale, and the brand's entire vast array of accessories is 30 percent off. Additionally, the entire collection of vividly colored Gravity Infuser collabs (reg. $600-$800) is on offer for $480. Price: $600 $420 BUY NOW