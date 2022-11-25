Score 30% Off the Best Gravity Bong You Can Buy

The Stüdenglass Gravity Infuser is, as we've said, on "another level." If you need a hit, this one's a hit – and right now, it's only $420.

By Gear Patrol Studios
stüdenglass gravity infuser is
Grenco Science

We've named the Stüdenglass Gravity Infuser the Best Gravity Bong available and said that it takes gravity bongs "to another level." If that's not enough of an endorsement, Seth Rogen himself loves this thing – a high-level opinion if ever there were one. Regularly $600, during the Stüdenglass Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale, score a sleek black Gravity Infuser kit for a whopping 30 percent off, or $420 (in case you're not, uhh, able to do the math right now). Constructed of borosilicate glass and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, the rotating Gravity Infuser features a built-in percolation system and is designed for easy maintenance and cleaning. Included is an aluminum bowl kit, glass liner, cleaning tools and reusable travel case; to suit your style, the Gravity Infuser comes with both a three-foot silicon hose assembly and a 45° adjustable mouthpiece.

While you're in the mood to save, there's plenty more to shop. The Kompact Gravity Infuser (reg. $600) is 20 percent off during the sale, and the brand's entire vast array of accessories is 30 percent off. Additionally, the entire collection of vividly colored Gravity Infuser collabs (reg. $600-$800) is on offer for $480.

Price: $600 $420

BUY NOW

