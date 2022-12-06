Up to 40% Off, This Cropped Fleece Jacket Promises Warmth and Style

A mega deal on a The North Face must-have: for a limited time, pick up the Cragmont Fleece for as low as $89.

backcountry the north face cragmont fleece jacket
Backcountry

Shoulder season fleece jackets typically lean hard toward the 'technical apparel' end of the spectrum – they'll keep you warm but don't exactly light the runway on fire. Fleece extraordinaire The North Face fills that gap with its lineup of popular and attractive options, like the heavyweight Cragmont Fleece Jacket – available now at Backcountry for up to 40 percent off, or as low as $89. Made from durable, 100 percent recycled materials (for a light conscience) and cut in a cropped silhouette (for easy pairing with high-waisted pants), the Cragmont is as flattering as it is effective at keeping out chilly weather. Snap closures finish off the look, while a zippered chest pocket and zippered hand pockets keep essentials safe and snug.

Price: $139 as low as $89

SHOP NOW

