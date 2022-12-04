Huckberry’s Coors Holiday Collection Is the Gift to Give This Year

This retro inspired line of beanies and sweaters will be a coveted gift for the beer lover on your list.

By Gear Patrol Studios
huckberry man wearing coors sweater sitting next to dog wearing a coors sweater
Huckberry

If you are struggling to find gifts for everyone on your list, Huckberry has you covered with their Huckberry x Coors Holiday Drop. Featuring retro sweaters and cozy beanies, this collection is perfect for the beer lovers on your list. To craft the collection, Huckberry combed through tons of vintage Coors gear to give it the retro throwback feel. Here just in time for the holidays, these custom styles were made in limited batches—so act quickly below.

      Price:

      Beanies - $50

      Sweaters - $138

      SHOP NOW

      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      More From Sponsored
      This Winter, Don't Skimp on Eye Protection
      This Puffer Jacket is 15X Stronger Than Steel
      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
      This Four-Person Tent Sets Up in 30 Seconds
      Where Can I Actually Wear Fur-Lined Moccasins?
      Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
      How Does Micro-Weighted Workout Apparel Work?
      Hopping Off Your Yacht? Try the VQ11 Sportsline
      Biking to Work? Try Freitag's Futuristic Bag
      This Is Why New Orleans Loves Down the River Forge
      Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick