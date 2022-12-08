Take 40% Off a Warm, Adventure-Approved TNF Vest with Durable Details

The North Face's Royal Arch Vest is a layer built for exploration – repel water, retain heat and carry essentials.

By Gear Patrol Studios
backcountry man wearing the north face royal arch vest
Backcountry

Rugged, handsome, water-resistant and capable, the Royal Arch Vest is an outdoors-ready, versatile layer in a standard cut. It's made with fully recycled materials and features soft, high-pile fleece for reliable warmth and comfort. For extra durability, two deep outer pockets and overlays on the shoulders, back and collars defend against cabin-in-the-woods-adjacent abrasions, while a drawcord waist and VISLON® main zipper provide strength and adjustability for custom thermoregulation and fit. To cap it off, a non-PFC DWR coating ensures you'll shrug off precipitation and stay adventuring, undeterred, all day long. Right now, Backcountry is offering the Royal Arch Vest for 40 percent off – an absolute steal at the perfect time of year.

Price: $149 $89 - $104

SHOP NOW

