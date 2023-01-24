Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
3
5 Cheaper Alternatives to the Rolex Submariner
4
The North Face 1996 Nuptse Jacket, Reviewed
5
Protect Every Trip with World Nomads

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Stunning GP100-Winning Smart Lamp Almost Never Goes on Sale

But right now, you can get this sunlight-simulating illumination station for 25% off.

By Sean Tirman
loftie lamp
Loftie

Last year (2022), Loftie quietly released its aptly-named Loftie Lamp. And while it wasn't exactly an internet-breaking unveiling, we fell in love with it at Gear Patrol. In fact, we were so impressed and enamored with this sunlight-mimicking smart lamp, that it made the GP100 list — our carefully-curated collection of the top 100 product releases of the year. Now, it's caught our eye again because, in rare fashion, it has actually gone on sale for a respectable 25 percent off.

Loftie Lamp

byloftie.com
$275.00
$206.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

So what makes the Loftie Lamp special? Yes, smart lamps and bulbs already exist and have for some time. And yes, the Loftie Lamp does a lot of the same things you'd expect to find — it can gently illuminate in the mornings to wake you up more slowly and naturally and can help lull you to sleep by slowly lowering the light at the end of the day. And, of course, it offers a wide array of customizable lighting modes and colors. But what really makes it stand out (besides its respectable array of smart features) is that it looks frankly outstanding. Truly, it might be the best-looking smart lamp on the market right now and for the foreseeable future.

We don't know how long it will be on sale, but we surmise it won't last for long. So if you were thinking about a bedroom upgrade, you might want to jump on this one while you can. It's still an investment at $206 (down from $275), but it's not one you'll regret.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Home Products of 2022
Why You Should Use Smart Bulbs and Which to Pick
The Best Smart Alarm Clocks of 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Shop Up to 50% Off Jewelry for Valentine's Day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on Cozy Essentials at Richer Poorer
Avocado's President's Day Sale Has Already Begun
These Rain Jackets Are on Sale Right Now
These Timeless Timex Watches Are Up to 50% Off
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Get Up to $150 Off One of Our Favorite WFH Brands
Get Outfitted with Aether's Archive Sale