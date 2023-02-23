25% Off Your New Favorite Boots

Blundstone’s Original Chelsea Boots offer durability and versatility for everyday comfort.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man wearing blundstone 2102 men's originals chelsea boots in black and plaid
Blundstone

The Blundstone Chelsea is an iconic boot for a reason, made with premium materials, they’re built to last and provide unmatched comfort and durability. If you’re new to the brand, now’s your chance to score an iconic pair for 25% off, like the Men’s Originals in Black/Plaid. This colorway has a touch of personality while still being incredibly wearable day to day. Take into consideration the intelligent construction that includes a TPU outsole, cushioned midsole, SPS Max Comfort system for shock absorption, and steel shank for stability. These are certain to become your go-to boots.

Price: $161

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
This Self Driving Smart Stroller is Powered by AI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Add These Products To Your Wishlist
Today in Gear: Presidents' Day Edition
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Down with the Bulky Winter Boot
Today in Gear: Product News to Kick Off Your Week
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
The L’Epée T-Rex Is A Strange, Otherworldly Clock
Today in Gear: Hump Day Product News