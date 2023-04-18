This Is the Straight-Forward Vape You've Been Looking For

This intuitive device is built for dry herb, and sure to be a hit.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man smoking using g pen dash vaporizer
G Pen

New to vapes? Start with the G Pen Dash Vaporizer today. Designed for dry herb, the G Pen Dash brings supreme functionality to the palm of your hand. The powerful, ultra-discreet device is both lightweight and affordable, and features a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber with three different temperature settings. These settings allow you to customize each session, so you can tweak your experience based on your specific herb, mood or needs. At its core, the G Pen Dash Vaporizer is an intuitive device that will make every sesh so much chiller.

For a limited time, fans can shop the entire site at 30 percent off – plus an extra 5 percent off with code GEARPATROL. So make the switch to vaping today and say goodbye to the dull smoke of yesteryear. It’s time to go full speed with G pen.

Price: $69.95 $49.95

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Reserve Your Copy of Issue Twenty and Save
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
G Pen Is Up to 30% Off for 4/20
These Are the Best Furniture Sales Right Now
Save 70% on Sex Toys at Lovehoney's Huge Sale
The Best Weed Vapes You Can Buy Are 20% Off
Get the Timex Navi XL for Only $69 on Amazon
These Are the Best Grill Deals on the Web
Here Are All the Best Weed Gear Deals You Can Shop
These Are the Best Spring Patio Furniture Sales