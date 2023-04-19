At first glance, the St\u00fcndenglass Gravity Bong may look like a complicated bubbler \u2014 but it\u2019s so, so much more than that. The elegantly designed piece uses a built-in percolation system to deliver water-filtered, perfectly cooled smoke. It was developed around a 360\u00b0 rotating glass infuser that essentially uses its own kinetic energy to pit the cascading water and opposing airflow against one another. The result? Smoother, cooler clouds that will help you draw the most out of premium bud. The sophisticated device is made with high-quality materials including borosilicate glass globes and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, but remains super easy to maintain and clean. It\u2019s compatible with mixology, culinary and aromatherapy uses as well as dry herb, concentrate and shisha. For a limited time, fans can shop St\u00fcndenglass accessories for up to 30 percent off, plus an extra 5 percent off with code GEARPATROL . So upgrade your setup today, and get ready to take this 4/20 to the next level. Price: $600 $420 SHOP NOW