You’ve Never Smoked a Piece Like Stündenglass

It’s time to rethink everything you thought you knew about smoke accessories.

By Gear Patrol Studios
man and woman using stündenglass glass gravity infuser
Stündenglass

At first glance, the Stündenglass Gravity Bong may look like a complicated bubbler — but it’s so, so much more than that. The elegantly designed piece uses a built-in percolation system to deliver water-filtered, perfectly cooled smoke. It was developed around a 360° rotating glass infuser that essentially uses its own kinetic energy to pit the cascading water and opposing airflow against one another. The result? Smoother, cooler clouds that will help you draw the most out of premium bud.

The sophisticated device is made with high-quality materials including borosilicate glass globes and aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, but remains super easy to maintain and clean. It’s compatible with mixology, culinary and aromatherapy uses as well as dry herb, concentrate and shisha. For a limited time, fans can shop Stündenglass accessories for up to 30 percent off, plus an extra 5 percent off with code GEARPATROL. So upgrade your setup today, and get ready to take this 4/20 to the next level.

Price: $600 $420

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Sponsored
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick
Today in Gear: A Quick-Hit Guide to Product News
Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing
Today in Gear: Tomorrow’s Go-To Products Today
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear: What’s New and Notable
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest