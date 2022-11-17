Transform Your Garage With Rugged, Customizable Modular Tiles

For a limited time, take 30 percent off Nitro Tiles Pro and create a showroom-quality space for a fraction of the price.

By Gear Patrol Studios
incstore flooring with tools
IncStores

Looking to redo your garage? Nothing can transform your workspace like new flooring. Rubber Flooring’s Nitro Tiles Pro make re-doing your garage and workshop floor easier than any other project on your list. Stain and slip-resistant, the hardwearing garage tiles come in six different colors; since the system is modular it's easy to combine the tiles to create a custom pattern. Crucially, the tiles are formulated to clean up quickly and easily, so you can work and park with complete confidence. Before you commit to a garage overhaul, order free samples today and start planning your dream garage. Or, if you're ready to transform your plain garage into a slick showroom-quality space, take a full 30 percent off with promo code NTP30.

SHOP NOW

