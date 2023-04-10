Say Goodbye to Hangovers, and Hello to Hometown Hero

Who says you have to give up your morning routine for a great night out?

By Gear Patrol Studios
hometown hero gummies
Hometown Hero

Want to let loose without the hangover? Explore Hometown Hero’s cocktail-inspired gummies today. The full range boasts flavors like Tequila Sunrise, Classic Mudslide, Apple Pie Moonshine and a cheeky Old Fashioned — but they’re made without alcohol. Instead, the brand uses THC derived from hemp; making them available in most states. The ‘Speakeasy Gummies’ are perfect for loosening up and socializing with friends, and won’t spark the aggravating ‘next-day’ pain you’ll feel from a real cocktail. Each flavor is available in its own 10-count pack, but new users can also get started with the Speakeasy Sampler — which is currently marked down 15 percent. Better yet, fans can use code GP20 to receive 20 percent off their speakeasy purchase.

SHOP NOW

