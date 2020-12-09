Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today Is the Last Day of J.Crew's Huge 48-Hour Sale
Get 48% off almost everything on the site, plus free shipping.
When it comes to American fashion, few are more well-known than J.Crew. The brand does so many things well, making it almost impossible to have any restraint when prices drop (I'm having a hard time not building up a $1,000 cart just writing this).
Right now, J.Crew is having a 48-hour sale that includes free shipping on all orders and 48 percent off almost everything, including sale items, with code 48hours. Some of the items, like cashmere sweaters, are only 20 percent off, but still, that is a slick deal on something rarely discounted like cashmere. Head over to J.Crew now because sizes are sure to sell out and the sale ends today.
$128 $67 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)
This plaid shirt jacket layers well and looks great on its own.
$90 $47 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)
Brushed twill makes for a sweatpant-like feel while the chino styling makes these ready for anything.
$328 $171 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)
J.Crew's classic Ludlow suiting is perfect for any occasion and this blazer is no exception.
$25 $13 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)
Festive wool socks that will keep your toes warm all winter.
$70 $36 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)
With endless ways to be worn, the crewneck sweatshirt is a must-have in every closet.
$128 $42 w/ code 48 hours (Save 67%)
Pleats are back. Mix with a military-inspired fit and you've got the perfect pairing.
$168 $87 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)
A timeless silhouette inspired by Bill Cunningham's iconic coat.
$118 $94 w/ code 48hours (Save 20%)
Cashmere is still the standard for luxury, so when you can pick it up for less than $100, you do it.
$148 $77 w/ code 48hours (Save 48%)
Sherpa lining and classic styling make this the perfect coat whether you're headed to the barn or to the pub.