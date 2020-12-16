This Is the Home Gym Equipment Apple Recommends

One of the big selling points of the recently launched Apple Fitness+ subscription service is the fact that you can do many of its vast array of elite trainer-led, studio-style workouts with little to no equipment. But let's get real: bodyweight moves and cardio gyrations can only take you so far. And when it comes to some of the modalities on offer, such as cycling, running, rowing and strength training, you just can't get around the need for gear.

For what it's worth, Apple doesn't leave you totally out to dry. The brand actually has some gear recommendations, and even sells some of them, including, surprising, yoga blocks and mats and, not-so-surprisingly, iPhone and iPad stands. Here's a look at some notable recommendations which, not unlike Apple products themselves, run pretty premium.

Rogue Rubber Hex Dumbbells

We are big fans of Rogue products in general, but good luck finding some. At the moment, all the Rubber Hex weights listed on Rogue's site are both exorbitantly priced ($703 and up) and out of stock. If you've just gotta have 'em, check out eBay.

TechnoGym Treadmills

Apple recommends a couple treadmills from this brand. One is the sleek but straightforward-looking MyRun ($4,470). The other is the totally over-the-top Skillrun (shown), trumpeted as a treadmill, a sled and a parachute in one.

Schwinn Indoor Cycling Bikes

Apple also suggests two treadmills. The stripped-down Schwinn IC Classic ($1,199) is one. The higher-end AC Power (shown), featuring a 4iiii crank arm powermeter, the new Echelon2G console and a built-in generator, is the other.

Price: $2,999

Life Fitness Row HX Trainer

Billed as an Apple exclusive, this water-based rower is constructed of natural wood and tempered steel for an elegant look. It features four resistance levels at the turn of a dial, and the included phone holder surely fits the latest iPhone.

Price: $1,499

Manduka Yoga Blocks and Mats

Manduka is another brand we love; its GRP Adapt mat is a recent GP100 fitness selection. Apple recommends — and sells — the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat ($119.95), Manduka eKOlite mat ($77.95) and Manduka Cork Yoga Block (shown).

Price: $19.95

