Talk about sneaky. While the rest of the world was distracted by, well, everything, Nike closed out February by quietly releasing a new version of its top marathon running shoe: the ZoomX Vaporfly Next%.



The carbon plate-enhanced running shoe has been ubiquitous at marathons around the world since its release in 2019. That's partly because its proven speed has made it a top choice of those hoping to set records, but also because its highlighter green and pink uppers are impossible to miss. The Next% 2, however, is all white with black accents and a tiny hit of orange.

Color isn't the sole update Nike made to its revolutionary running shoe, though. The designers tweaked the engineered mesh upper to make it more breathable, reinforced it at the forefoot to prevent it from wearing out quickly and added padding to the tongue to ease pressure from tight lacing. The ZoomX foam sole with its incorporated carbon fiber plate remains unchanged.



Here comes the bad news: if you slept in over the weekend, you're out of luck, because the ZoomX Vaporfly Next% sold out as fast as it arrived. Nike does have plans for a wider release of the shoe in an aqua color on March 25, though, so mark your calendar. (Or, pony an extra $50 for the even faster Air Zoom Alphafly Next% , which is still available in all sizes.)

Price: $225

Price: $225

