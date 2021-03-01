Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Nike Secretly Just Updated One of Its Fastest Running Shoes

But snagging a pair might be tricky.

By Tanner Bowden
white running shoes
Nike

Talk about sneaky. While the rest of the world was distracted by, well, everything, Nike closed out February by quietly releasing a new version of its top marathon running shoe: the ZoomX Vaporfly Next%.

The carbon plate-enhanced running shoe has been ubiquitous at marathons around the world since its release in 2019. That's partly because its proven speed has made it a top choice of those hoping to set records, but also because its highlighter green and pink uppers are impossible to miss. The Next% 2, however, is all white with black accents and a tiny hit of orange.

Related Stories
The 18 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
What Running Gear Should You Spend Your Money On?

Color isn't the sole update Nike made to its revolutionary running shoe, though. The designers tweaked the engineered mesh upper to make it more breathable, reinforced it at the forefoot to prevent it from wearing out quickly and added padding to the tongue to ease pressure from tight lacing. The ZoomX foam sole with its incorporated carbon fiber plate remains unchanged.

Here comes the bad news: if you slept in over the weekend, you're out of luck, because the ZoomX Vaporfly Next% sold out as fast as it arrived. Nike does have plans for a wider release of the shoe in an aqua color on March 25, though, so mark your calendar. (Or, pony an extra $50 for the even faster Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, which is still available in all sizes.)

Price: $225

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown skimresources.com
$96 $148

$52 OFF (35%)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE'RE OBSESSED WITH

Mazama 6-inch Chef's Knife
Mazama 6-inch Chef's Knife
tannergoods.com
$29 $42

$13 OFF (30%)

Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a fiberglass handle and a three-layer blade construction that will stand the test of time. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch - Limited Edition
Timex skimresources.com
$132 $189

$57 OFF (30%)

Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $100

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
skimresources.com
$190 $250

$60 OFF (24%)

This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Nomad Base Station Stand Edition
Nomad Base Station Stand Edition
Nomad skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub Round 7-quart Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$375 $536

$161 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Wellen Double Cloth Chore Coat
Wellen Double Cloth Chore Coat
Wellen skimresources.com
$76 $138

$62 OFF (45%)

This is undoubtedly the perfect layer (and color) for spring. It looks great over a t-shirt, is soft enough to wear every day at home and looks nice enough for dates and Zoom meetings. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender
$27 $35

$8 OFF (23%)

Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics 6-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier
TaoTronics amazon.com
$39 $90

$51 OFF (57%)

Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES OF FEBRUARY

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$160 $198

$38 OFF (19%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. 

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Best Made Brass Higo
Best Made Brass Higo
avantlink.com
$50 $99

$49 OFF (49%)

Best Made is back and we're grateful because it means we have access to its thoughtfully made goods that are always high quality. This pocket knife is forged by a fifth-generation Japanese blade maker and will develop a patina over time that is unique to you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW KNIVES

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Rhone Guru Shorts
Rhone Guru Shorts
$43 $78

$35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)

With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Running
What Running Gear Should You Spend Your Money On?
11 New Things to Keep Your Fitness Regimen Amped
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best New Outdoor Gear of February 2020
This Awesome Pack Highlights Lululemon's Big Sale
The Best Gym Shorts According to 6 Pro Trainers
5 Cool New Running Shoes You Need to Know
How to Run When It's Cold AF Out
What That Extra Lace Hole on Your Gym Shoes Is For
This Weird New Shirt-Mask is Actually Awesome
This Rad Brand's First Shoes Came Out of a Toaster