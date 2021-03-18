The Supplement Industry Is A Mess — These Experts Will Simplify It For You

Chances are, you’re using the wrong protein supplements, and you're probably using them in the wrong way, too. With 85,000 supplements available in the US, some 255 million people take one or more daily. Yet, there are only a handful of full-time government staff overseeing the market, despite many cases of contamination. It’s the equivalent of a John Wayne movie, with many outlaws and few sheriffs.
The overwhelming number of options and variation in quality is problematic. The costs of taking a supplement contaminated with heavy metals, solvents and other toxic ingredients results in an estimated 23,000 hospital visits annually. The solution for this problem — not knowing what’s really inside a container or where it came from — is a mix of education and better vetting. We can’t cover all that in one article, but we can get you started on a path towards research-backed ingredients, precise ratios and fewer GMOs, with the help of a couple experts.
Roxanne Vogel has spent the past decade focused on nutrition research, in academia (her career) and as her own guinea pig in the field. During the day she works as the Nutrition and Performance Research Manager at GU Energy Labs, a leading sports nutrition company, and at night she’s working on a Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology and Sports Nutrition, specifically on how supplements improve athletic performance. In 2019 she set the fastest known time on Everest, climbing it in just 10 days while collecting data on herself.
Jordan Mazur holds a Masters in Exercise Science and Sports Nutrition, is a registered dietician, and works for the San Francisco 49ers as the Director of Nutrition. He oversees the nutrition for all of the athletes on the team, including their protein. On the side he advises Momentous, another leading supplement company, on the right ingredients and ratios for their protein mix.
Momentous
GU Energy Labs
Here’s their best advice on the best kinds of protein supplements, when to take them and how much protein we should be including in our diets.
Know Your Type
Vogel is quick to point out that one of the first things you should consider is the type of protein. She most often recommends whey protein isolate because it is faster acting, easy to digest, easier on the GI system, and typically doesn’t cause problems for those with lactose sensitivities, either. Three years ago she helped GU Energy rework their recovery drink, adding hydrolyzed whey protein isolate and doubling the content to 20 grams per serving, the sweet spot for most people.
For bigger workouts, like those for an hour or more, she recommends a protein mix with more carbs, to help the muscle rebuilding process and restore muscle glycogen levels. For shorter workouts like a quick half-hour in the gym, she suggests a whey protein isolate instead. “Either way, the idea of stimulating muscle protein synthesis is based on body weight,” she explains. “There’s a lot of research showing 20-40 grams is enough for most people.”
Another big misconception is that protein is just for bulking up. Vogel gets a lot of questions from runners and endurance athletes who rarely take protein because they are worried about negative health impacts. To break through this myth, she’ll explain the different absorption rates of different proteins, their amino acid profiles/ratios, and the importance of quality protein sources with high bioavailability. “A good protein supplement will have all of the essential amino acids in the right quantities,” she says, “so that your body can get the most out of it.”
Get More Than You Think
What a lot of people get wrong about protein is the amount. The recommended daily allowance is .8 grams per kilo of bodyweight, but “recommend” in this sense is the baseline to avoid negative health impacts and often more is beneficial. Vogel says athletes often need double this number and as you age you need even more protein.
Mazur concurs that protein needs will vary by the type of athlete, adjusting his recommendations accordingly. For general fitness enthusiasts who do shorter, 30-40 minute sessions a few times each week, it is critical to meet your minimum daily requirements but you probably don’t need much more, because the body doesn’t have adequate stimulus, says Mazur. When workouts are ramped up, athletes need to modify their nutrition accordingly.
The exact formula will depend on your goals, like leaning out, losing weight or building muscle mass. Even if you don’t work out, protein is still important for a number of functions in the body outside of building muscle.
Mazur echoes the need to add more carbs for more intense and longer workouts. For anything over an hour, he will add more carbs and for anything less than an hour he suggests straight whey as a base level recovery tool. He recommends at least 1.2 grams per kilo of bodyweight daily, and if you’re trying to build muscle you can go up to 2 grams per kilo. “The biggest adjustment I make for athletes daily is the carbs they take with protein,” notes Mazur. “That’s the key variable that’s adjusted.”
Time It Right
Both Vogel and Mazur agree that there is a lot of confusion on when to take protein supplements, too. Many nutritionists suggest it needs to be right after a workout, a “window” of a half hour. Mazur believes this is a bit strict and that taking protein within two hours of a workout is just fine.
Vogel even calls it a “garage door of opportunity” instead of a window to emphasize how big it is. Both encourage their athletes to also take slow-acting proteins across the entire day, especially from actual food-based protein sources, for better results.
LauriPattersonGetty Images
One remaining challenge, of course, is finding high-quality protein that isn't contaminated.
Unlike many vitamins and over-the-counter drugs, protein quality varies considerably, says Mazur, who recommends Clean Label Project, a third-party test of banned substances, heavy metal contamination, and other things you don’t want to put in your body. Vogel suggests Informed Choice and NSF Sport as good third party organizations that verify products are safe for athletes and free of banned substances.
Yet, most of the public still doesn’t understand the lack of regulation in the industry, allowing brands to claim almost anything they want about the health benefits.
Mazur says if you’re putting in a ton of time and energy to train, you should pay the same attention to recovery and the right protein supplement. “It’s like putting shitty fuel into a Lamborghini,” he concludes. “It just won’t work as well.”
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.
These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes.
Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring.
Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start.
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos.
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
This 2-in-1 cocotte and grill pan does double duty, allowing you to cook with a lid or split it into two parts and cook multiple foods at once. Made from cast iron, it boasts exceptional temperature regulation and will get better with time.
BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io