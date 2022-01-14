Today's Top Stories
Welcome to the Future, Where You Can Control Weights With Your Voice

This is some Jetsons-type sh*t.

By Hayley Helms
tech roundup
Courtesy

There's no denying the continued influence of tech on working out, wellness and recovery. Passive tracking continues to be refined through product development. We're biohacking our bodies, and syncing up with our sleep. The newest addition to the enhanced workout? Voice-controlled dumbbells.

This week, NordicTrack released iSelect, smart dumbbells that change weights according to voice commands. Adjustable and functional fitness gear is nothing new - during the pandemic, we've seen home gyms come in smaller sizes, as well as more functional packages. But this is the first we've heard of dumbbells that respond to voice commands, and we're intrigued.

This is how it works: Inside the weight set sits a motorized weight selector, controlled using Alexa (Amazon's cloud-based voice service). Users can use voice cues to facilitate hands-free weight adjustment from anywhere between five to 50 pounds, in five pound increments. The convenience of this set is hard to ignore: The adjustable capabilities allow you to replace 20 individual dumbbells, freeing up tons of space for additional home gym equipment.

To use the iSelect to its full capabilities, users will need a Wifi connection, as well as a device that works with Alexa, such as an iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 or later. There's an 30-Day iFIT membership included with purchase; the iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days, unless you cancel. It's not required after initial setup, so the choice to enroll and gain access to live and on-demand workouts after the first month is entirely yours.

If you're looking for a convenient, ahead-of-the-curve purchase to jumpstart your 2022 fitness routine, look no further than the iSelect, available now.

Courtesy
NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells
$429.00
SHOP NOW
