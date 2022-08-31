Every June, hundreds of runners — both man and beast — travel to the Welsh town of Llanwrtyd Wells to take part in the annual Man versus Horse Marathon. What started as an impromptu pub discussion has turned into one of running's most unorthodox events.



Just three competitors have ever bested the field of equine athletes — British endurance runner Ricky Lightfoot recently won the 2022 race — proving the merit of this near impossible challenge.

You know, humans, though; the challenge is never enough. What if the Man versus Horse Marathon had, say, a little more power... horsepower.

That's exactly what activewear brand Ten Thousand has answered in its latest addition to its Feats of Strength series. In a first-of-its-kind endurance race, one of ultrarunning's most ambitious athletes, Robbie Balenger, sought take on one of the auto industry's most disruptive brands in the ultimate test of who has the longer range. The project, titled, "Outlast a Tesla," took place this past April, and finally, Ten Thousand is set to premiere the results of this last man — err, machine — standing endurance event.

Outlast a Tesla — The Competitors

As you can probably infer from the title, Balenger took on a Tesla in this latest man-versus-machine challenge, specifically, a Model 3. The efficient, affordable “electric car for the people" boasts an EPA-estimated 272-mile range in its rear-wheel drive model, which set the benchmark for the event. At a median speed of 65 miles per hour, the Model 3 set off through the hot Texas landscape, clocking 242 miles before its charge ran dry.

With the route set, it was Balenger's turn, aiming to outlast the Model 3's 242 range in under 72 hours. "In the ultra community, a respectable time for finishing a 100-mile race is 24 hours, so I was giving myself three times that," he says.

While the Tesla endurance test would be a record-setting achievement, Balenger is no stranger to overcoming unorthodox challenges, already holding the world record for most loops run around New York's Central Park. Balenger has also completed an impressive 75-day transcontinental run, as well as the Colorado Crush — a grueling, 63-day, 1,200-mile run with over 300,000 feet of elevation gain.

Courtesy Courtesy

Outlast a Tesla — The Event

With an unfettered sense of determination and a fire to prove that man is still king, Balenger set off on his 242-mile journey, dressed for success in a slew of Ten Thousand's no B.S. performance wear. As the miles began to stack up, however, the plant-based ultra-endurance athlete began to feel the effects of the unrelenting Texas heat. Still, Balenger pursued mile 242, and after three days of pounding the pavement, surpassed the Model 3's mark by 100 feet.

"In the end, I was able to out-distance the Tesla in 77 hours. It was absolutely brutal, but we got it done," says Balenger.

"During this race, Robbie has to battle fatigue, lack of sleep, managing nutrition and hydration and the grueling Texas heat," says Ten Thousand founder and CEO, Keith Nowak, "and he still pulled it off. I can think of few athletes who better exemplify our 'Better Than Yesterday' brand mantra."

The "Outlast a Tesla" documentary recapping Balenger's achievement as the world's first runner to outrun a Tesla is set to debut live tonight at 8pm ET on Ten Thousand's site. An exclusive chat will follow the release between Balenger and podcaster/author, Rich Roll.

"My hope is that this feat inspires others to leave their comfort zones and embrace innovation, be it by challenging their perceptions of their own physical limits, or making lifestyle changes that can have a positive effect on the planet," says Balenger.

You don't have to out-distance a Tesla, but you can at least dress like you're going to. Check out the featured Ten Thousand garments worn by Balenger in this record-setting example of the brand's "Better Than Yesterday" mantra.

