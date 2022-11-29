The Best Vegan Protein Powders to Mix Up Your Macros

It’s not easy being green.

While turning to a plant-based or vegan diet can be a sustainable option that’s better for moral reasons and the Earth alike, there are some challenges that come with the territory. Namely, in consuming adequate amounts of protein with all the nine essential amino acids — something that meat-eating athletes don’t have to worry about as much.

To avoid the fatigue, weakness, mood changes and loss of muscle mass associated with protein deficiency, many vegans and plant-based athletes turn to vegan protein powders as a viable source for this building block of human physiology. But because plant-based protein is less resourceful and nutrient-dense than, say, cow-based whey protein, there’s a lot to consider before making the green switch. You need to pay close attention to a number of factors, including the amount of protein you’re getting per serving as well as the amino acid complex of the powder itself.

Plant-Based Protein and Amino Acids

Protein is made up of amino acids. Of the hundreds of amino acids found in nature, there are 20 to 22 that make all the proteins needed for human function. Nine of these amino acids are called essential amino acids, meaning our body cannot naturally create them and we need to get them from food or supplements. Here’s where it gets tricky, but not impossible, for plant-based athletes.

The best sources of protein that contain all nine essential amino acids come from animals – meat, seafood, poultry, eggs and dairy products. “There is no such thing as a plant-based protein that has the complete amount of essential amino acids that we need,” says Caitlin Holmes, MS, a Certified Nutrition Specialist, and elite rock climber.

While some plant-based foods such as quinoa and soy do have all nine amino acids, they are not considered a complete source of protein because they are too low in one or more essential amino acids. One of the easiest ways vegetarians and vegans can assure they are getting adequate quantities of all nine essential amino acids is to supplement with a protein powder.

Protein Quantity and Timing for Vegans

The recommended daily allowance of protein in most humans is .8 grams per kilogram per day. “That's insufficient for the general athlete, but also especially vegans,” says Holmes.“I usually recommend, if you're in a maintenance phase, no less than 1.2 grams per kilogram. But in a building phase when you're actively trying to build muscle and especially as a vegan, I would say going up to 1.4 grams per kilogram, to as much as 2 grams per kilogram of body mass.”

Timing of protein throughout the day and in relation to workouts is important. Holmes suggests, “the usual rule of thumb is anywhere within that two-hour post-workout window. That's especially true if you're not planning on having a meal within the three to four hours after your session, and if you're planning on training later or early the next day if it's a later session.”



What to Look for in a Vegan Protein Powder

Shannon O’Grady, Ph.D. who has a doctorate in biology with a focus in nutritional physiology stresses the importance of seeking protein powders that combine multiple sources of protein such as pea, soy or rice to name a few.

She explains vegan protein powders that only contain one source of plant-based protein don’t have a complete amino acid profile. “By combining a plant-based protein that might be low in amino acid “a” with another plant-based protein that's high in amino acid “a” you're balancing that deficiency and receiving a full serving of essential amino acids.” This is why it’s important to seek out powders that have more than one source of plant-based protein.

Dr. O’Grady also warns, “it's always important to look for third-party certification, like an auditing group.” This sentiment rings even more important when choosing a plan-based or vegan protein powder. A 2018 study conducted by the Clean Label Project of 134 animal and plant-based protein powders found that plant-based proteins had more contaminants than their animal-based counterparts, and 75 percent of the plant-based powders tested positive for lead.

To make sure you’re consuming safe and effective supplements as part of your daily regiment, look for powders certified by either NSF Certified for Sport, BSCG, Informed Sport or other institutions. Proteins carrying marks from these organizations are free from contaminants, leaving you with more peace of mind as you fuel up for every workout.