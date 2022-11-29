Today's Top Stories
The Best Vegan Protein Powders to Mix Up Your Macros

Go a little greener when it comes to supplementation and discover top powders that deliver the fuel your body needs.

By Cory Smith and Ben Emminger
collage of vegan protein powders
Courtesy

It’s not easy being green.

While turning to a plant-based or vegan diet can be a sustainable option that’s better for moral reasons and the Earth alike, there are some challenges that come with the territory. Namely, in consuming adequate amounts of protein with all the nine essential amino acids — something that meat-eating athletes don’t have to worry about as much.

To avoid the fatigue, weakness, mood changes and loss of muscle mass associated with protein deficiency, many vegans and plant-based athletes turn to vegan protein powders as a viable source for this building block of human physiology. But because plant-based protein is less resourceful and nutrient-dense than, say, cow-based whey protein, there’s a lot to consider before making the green switch. You need to pay close attention to a number of factors, including the amount of protein you’re getting per serving as well as the amino acid complex of the powder itself.

Plant-Based Protein and Amino Acids

Protein is made up of amino acids. Of the hundreds of amino acids found in nature, there are 20 to 22 that make all the proteins needed for human function. Nine of these amino acids are called essential amino acids, meaning our body cannot naturally create them and we need to get them from food or supplements. Here’s where it gets tricky, but not impossible, for plant-based athletes.

The best sources of protein that contain all nine essential amino acids come from animals – meat, seafood, poultry, eggs and dairy products. “There is no such thing as a plant-based protein that has the complete amount of essential amino acids that we need,” says Caitlin Holmes, MS, a Certified Nutrition Specialist, and elite rock climber.

While some plant-based foods such as quinoa and soy do have all nine amino acids, they are not considered a complete source of protein because they are too low in one or more essential amino acids. One of the easiest ways vegetarians and vegans can assure they are getting adequate quantities of all nine essential amino acids is to supplement with a protein powder.

Protein Quantity and Timing for Vegans

The recommended daily allowance of protein in most humans is .8 grams per kilogram per day. “That's insufficient for the general athlete, but also especially vegans,” says Holmes.“I usually recommend, if you're in a maintenance phase, no less than 1.2 grams per kilogram. But in a building phase when you're actively trying to build muscle and especially as a vegan, I would say going up to 1.4 grams per kilogram, to as much as 2 grams per kilogram of body mass.”

Timing of protein throughout the day and in relation to workouts is important. Holmes suggests, “the usual rule of thumb is anywhere within that two-hour post-workout window. That's especially true if you're not planning on having a meal within the three to four hours after your session, and if you're planning on training later or early the next day if it's a later session.”

What to Look for in a Vegan Protein Powder

Shannon O’Grady, Ph.D. who has a doctorate in biology with a focus in nutritional physiology stresses the importance of seeking protein powders that combine multiple sources of protein such as pea, soy or rice to name a few.

She explains vegan protein powders that only contain one source of plant-based protein don’t have a complete amino acid profile. “By combining a plant-based protein that might be low in amino acid “a” with another plant-based protein that's high in amino acid “a” you're balancing that deficiency and receiving a full serving of essential amino acids.” This is why it’s important to seek out powders that have more than one source of plant-based protein.

Dr. O’Grady also warns, “it's always important to look for third-party certification, like an auditing group.” This sentiment rings even more important when choosing a plan-based or vegan protein powder. A 2018 study conducted by the Clean Label Project of 134 animal and plant-based protein powders found that plant-based proteins had more contaminants than their animal-based counterparts, and 75 percent of the plant-based powders tested positive for lead.

To make sure you’re consuming safe and effective supplements as part of your daily regiment, look for powders certified by either NSF Certified for Sport, BSCG, Informed Sport or other institutions. Proteins carrying marks from these organizations are free from contaminants, leaving you with more peace of mind as you fuel up for every workout.

How We Tested
collage of protein powders
Ben Emminger

Over the course of a few weeks, we swapped our normal cow-based whey protein for these greener supplements, noting their effectiveness in sustaining our macro intake. Protein per serving, mixability and taste were all highlighted as we blended these powders with water and plant-based milks. We also considered price per scoop and amino acid complexes to see if these vegan protein powders could be viable alternatives to our normal whey and casein powders.

Now, let’s put the other proteins out to pasture for a while and dive into the best vegan protein supplements on the market today.

BEST OVERALL VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Kaged Plantein Vegan Protein
Courtesy
$30 AT KAGED.COM

  • 300% absorption means all the included nutrients hit your muscles and physique faster

  • Only available in 15-serving tubs, meaning you’ll need two for a month’s worth of powder

With good mixability, 25 grams of protein per serving and a complete spectrum of essential amino acids, there’s no denying the effectiveness of Plantein from Kaged. We also enjoyed the included MCT Oil that helped with digestion and fending off the typical rumblings experienced when consuming protein shakes. Be prepared to order multiple tubs at once, however. Each container only has 15 servings, so you’ll need multiple if you want a month’s worth of premium powder at the ready.

BEST UPGRADE VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Plant Based Protein Powder
Courtesy
$33 AT AMAZON

  • Includes nine essential amino acids to help with muscle recovery and retention

  • Arabic, guar and xanthan gums may cause digestive problems with some athletes

We particularly enjoyed mixing this well-built plant protein with oat or almond milk that really gave this shake a welcome nutty taste. Flavors aside, this offering from Optimum Nutrition delivers a hearty dose of protein with 24 grams per serving. Plus the 8.4 milligrams of iron are a nice addition, as sourcing this vitamin can be difficult for vegans. While the included gums may cause some stomach discomfort for some, this is another cost-effective, tasteful and performance-minded option worthy of Optimum’s “Gold Standard” moniker.

BEST BUDGET VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Naked Nutrition Naked Pea
Courtesy
$58 AT NAKEDNUTRITION.COM

  • Simple ingredients list and third-party certification create a trustworthy protein profile

  • Doesn’t mix as well as other powders on this list

At just over $0.70 per serving you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a cleaner and better-priced protein powder. Plus, we admire how simple Naked Nutrition keeps their ingredients list — just yellow pea protein powder. It is recommended that you blend this powder extensively, though. We did notice some remaining clumps in a few shakes, so be sure to give this vegan protein powder a thorough tossing before it goes down the hatch.

BEST TASTING VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Huge Supplements Vegan Protein
Courtesy
Now 30% off
$31 AT HUGESUPPLEMENTS.COM

  • Five available flavors provide unique tastes that rival some of our favorite whey proteins

  • 20 grams of protein per serving might not be enough to sustain more active athletes

“Vegan protein powder” might give off a notion that each shake has earthy or nutty undertones, but after testing the vegan protein from Huge Supplements, we laugh at that thought. We tested a handful of the flavors (our favorite being Birthday Cake) and at times couldn’t differentiate the flavor profiles from our go-to whey options. Plus, 25 servings per tub means you won’t need to replenish your stock as often as others on this list. While the protein per serving could be better — 20 grams is a little lacking — this is one sweet powder that’s sure to satisfy any sweet-toothed athlete.

BEST VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER FOR STRENGTH TRAINING
Vega Sport Premium Plant Based Protein
Courtesy
$50 AT GNC.COM

  • Included tart cherry extract can help improve post-workout recovery

  • Some flavors get taste slightly chalky, so it’s best to mix this powder with oat or almond milk

With one of the highest protein contents, zero added sugar and NSF-Certified status, Vega Sport checks all the boxes for a top-rated vegan protein powder. 30g of protein per serving — derived from pea, pumpkin seed, organic sunflower seed and alfalfa protein — is more than enough to satisfy your growing muscles post-workout. We did notice a bit of chalkiness to this powder, though, so we recommend opting for milk as a liquid source to alleviate any distasteful notes.

BEST VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER FOR RUNNING
Gnarly Sports Nutrition Vegan Plant Protein
Courtesy
$61 AT GOGNARLY.COM

  • Digests easily, perfect for post-run replenishment without the stomach rumblings

  • Only 16 servings per container

As the brand’s flagship vegan product, Gnarly’s Vegan Plant Protein contains all nine essential amino acids from a combination of pea protein isolate, chia seed protein and cranberry seed protein. At 200 calories per serving with 7 grams of healthy fats and 9 grams of fiber, this vegan powder is great for refueling after a long run, and the easy digestibility helps avoid any unwanted gurgles. While we’d appreciate more servings per container for the price, if you’re looking for a more sustainable post-jog protein source, look no further.

BEST VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER FOR WEIGHT LOSS
Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+
Courtesy
$40 AT RITUAL.COM

  • Exceptional brand transparency so you know exactly where your powder is sourced from

  • Only one flavor available

Want to answer your appetite with a trusted source that can also help with your overall health? We appreciate Ritual’s lineup of products because of the brand’s phenomenal transparency — any question about the source of a particular ingredient is laid out right on Ritual’s site. And at 20 grams of protein per serving, this powder can help curb hunger while still delivering muscle retaining benefits, among others. Just don’t expect to have a variety when it comes to taste — at this time, the Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+ is only available in one flavor.

BEST MEAL REPLACEMENT VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Huel Complete Protein
Courtesy
$72 AT HUEL.COM

  • Multiple flavors available to give each meal replacement shake its own tasty palette

  • One of the most expensive vegan protein powders available due to a minimum two tubs per order

Along with a hunger-suppressing 20 grams of protein per serving, this impressive powder from Huel also comes with 27 essential vitamins and minerals for a more well-rounded beverage. We really enjoyed this powder as a morning treat, providing all the fuel necessary to get the day started. You do need to think of this as a meal and less of a snack, though, to get over the price. Despite the $1.32 price per serving, you must order two tubs for a complete order, making this one of the most expensive powders on this list.

MOST NUTRIENT DENSE VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Orgain Organic Protein + Superfoods Powder
Courtesy
$40 AT ORGAIN.COM

  • 50 superfoods per serving creates a well-rounded profile that delivers more than just muscle recovery

  • Does not include probiotics for improved gut health

While the above Huel powder can be a great meal replacement, if you want to pack as many nutrients in your daily intake as possible, we recommend Orgain’s Organic Protein + Superfoods powder. With 50 organic superfoods contained in each serving, including organic ancient grains, organic berries and fruits as well as food-based B and C vitamins, this is one of the most rich vegan powders in this roundup. We also appreciate how easily this powder blends in our shakers, and each flavor is enjoyable to the last drop. It would be nice, however, if this vegan protein source contained some added probiotics for even more health benefits.

BEST ORGANIC VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
KOS Vegan Protein Powder
Courtesy
Now 38% off
$37 AT AMAZON

  • All the ingredients are organic and non-GMO for a cleaner profile

  • No mention of amino acids within the composition

This USDA-certified organic protein powder has 20 grams of protein per serving derived from both plant- and grain-based sources that include organic pea protein, organic flaxseed, organic quinoa, organic pumpkin seed protein and organic chia seed. It’s quite filling due to its higher fat and carbohydrate content, too, which had us using it as a great fuel source in-between meals. Unfortunately, though, there’s no mention of an amino acid complex with this protein powder, leaving you a little undergunned on that front.

BEST VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER COMPLEX
Now Sports Plant Protein Complex
Courtesy
Now 40% off
$23 AT LUCKYVITAMIN.COM

  • Pea, hemp and quinoa protein blend delivers a well-rounded structure along with roughly 3,900 mg of BCAAs

  • Just two flavors available

To better achieve that desired complete amino acid profile, you want to look for a vegan protein powder that uses a blend of various protein sources. Across our testing, we felt Now Sports’s Plant Protein Complex best exemplified this notion, utilizing pea, hemp and quinoa to deliver a hearty 22 grams of protein per serving while also offering up roughly 3,900 milligrams of BCAAs. If you’re a purist and love your shakes to be of the chocolate or vanilla variety, you’re in luck with Plant Protein Complex, too, but for more adventurous taste buds, you may want to look elsewhere.

BEST RAW VEGAN PROTEIN POWDER
Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein Powder
Courtesy
Now 20% off
$38 AT GARDENOFLIFE.COM

  • Features a complete profile of all the essential amino acids along with added probiotics and enzymes for gut health

  • Can contain a bit of an aftertaste

In order to convert rice or peas or hemp or soy into vegan protein powder, the plants need to go through a whole host of processes such as heat and other manipulations to achieve the final product. Proteins considered “raw” feature ingredients with as little manipulation as possible to keep them as close to their natural state as possible.

If this clean, unchanged style interests you, we recommend Garden of Life’s Raw Organic Protein Powder. While the 22 grams of protein per serving is nice, we also enjoy the added perk of live probiotics and enzymes, making this a great option for gut health, too. There can be a bit of an aftertaste, which some testers have noted, so if you’re worried about this, it may be best to blend with added fruits and other ingredients to help snuff out that lingering note.

