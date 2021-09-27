Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Trust Us, These 6 Pumpkin Spice Products Are Actually Good

The obnoxiously sugary PSL gets all the attention, but plenty of pumpkin spice products can fit with a healthy and active lifestyle.

By Tanner Bowden
fall themed nuts and spices
Courtesy

In late August, a full month before the official start of fall, Starbucks brought back its infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte. The news was received with delight by some and horror by many. After all, the trendy drink is objectively terrible for you, primarily because it contains more than a few cubes' worth of sugar (39 grams for a 12-ounce cup, 50 for 16 ounces, and 64 for 20; by contrast, a Snickers bar contains 20 grams).

The thing is, PSLs and all the other gimmicky orange treats that show up in grocery store aisles this time of year give pumpkin spice a bad rap. There's nothing wrong with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves; it's festive and delicious. There are good actors out there, too, doing the thankless work of restoring pumpkin spice's reputation with products that not only taste good but also fit squarely into an active, healthy lifestyle. Here are six of our faves.

Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood Pumpkin Spice Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer
lairdsuperfood.com
$9.95
SHOP NOW

Courtesy
Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Powder, Pumpkin Spice
$44.95
SHOP NOW
Clif
Clif Bar Spice Pumpkin Pie
Clif Bar
$16.20
SHOP NOW

Protein Power Ball
Protein Power Ball Pumpkin Spice (Limited Fall Edition)
$16.95
SHOP NOW

Bobo's
Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar
$29.88
SHOP NOW

RxBar
RX Bar Pumpkin Spice Bundle
$36.99
SHOP NOW


