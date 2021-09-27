In late August, a full month before the official start of fall, Starbucks brought back its infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte. The news was received with delight by some and horror by many. After all, the trendy drink is objectively terrible for you, primarily because it contains more than a few cubes' worth of sugar (39 grams for a 12-ounce cup, 50 for 16 ounces, and 64 for 20; by contrast, a Snickers bar contains 20 grams).

The thing is, PSLs and all the other gimmicky orange treats that show up in grocery store aisles this time of year give pumpkin spice a bad rap. There's nothing wrong with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves; it's festive and delicious. There are good actors out there, too, doing the thankless work of restoring pumpkin spice's reputation with products that not only taste good but also fit squarely into an active, healthy lifestyle. Here are six of our faves.

Laird Superfood Laird Superfood Pumpkin Spice Aloha OatMac Superfood Creamer lairdsuperfood.com $9.95 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein Powder, Pumpkin Spice $44.95 SHOP NOW

Clif Clif Bar Spice Pumpkin Pie Clif Bar $16.20 SHOP NOW

Protein Power Ball Protein Power Ball Pumpkin Spice (Limited Fall Edition) $16.95 SHOP NOW

Bobo's Bobo's Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar $29.88 SHOP NOW

RxBar RX Bar Pumpkin Spice Bundle $36.99 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io