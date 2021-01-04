Why This Chef Swears by Lululemon Pants in the Kitchen

This is Chef Staples, where professional chefs dish on the gear they couldn’t cook without. This week: Chef Jack Peterson of Walnut Street Café.



A native New Jerseyan, Jack Peterson went to the culinary school at the Art Institute of Philadelphia, and he's been in Philly ever since. From an internship at Lacroix Restaurant at the Rittenhouse to working under celebrity Michael Schulson at Harp & Crown, Peterson's been busy cooking both in restaurants and at home, bringing a new meaning to bringing work home. Peterson is currently the executive chef Walnut Street Café, as well as its sister restaurants The Post and Sunset Social. Because of the pandemic, Walnut Street Café introduced the offshoot Walnut Street Market, an open-air market selling everything from ready-made food to flowers. From the pants he cooks in to his after-work beer of choice, these are Peterson's most-loved cooking staples.

Lululemon ABC Pant

"A little more sporty-leaning than your average kitchen-wear, these Lululemon pants are the best for work. They’re comfortable, durable and, most importantly, easy to clean — all of which are a must when you’re in and out of the kitchen all day like me. These prove that it’s time to put a ban on the quintessential checkered chef pants for good."

Price: $128

Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Sauce Whisk

"We work with a lot of sauces across all of our restaurants and virtual food and this whisk is perfect for all kinds of sauces. It makes contact with the entire bottom of the pot, so none of those good little bits are missed when stirring which, as a bonus, also prevents scorching."

JB Prince Offset Fine Tip Tweezer

"Tweezers have a distinct, sometime precious, reputation but there are so many more uses for these than carefully garnishing plates. I always have a pair on-hand at home and work for a variety of uses ranging from checking the doneness of a vegetable, turning a steak in a pan or getting the last pickle from a jar."

Price: $16

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

"The Hazy Little Thing is my go-to after work or weekend beer. It’s refreshing, but not too light. It’s fruity and not too bitter like most IPAs. It’s a must-have in my refrigerator at home — especially when the Eagles are playing."

Price:

