The Best Gooseneck Kettles to Improve Your Pour-Over Technique

You can get a really good cup of coffee from a drip coffee maker. But if you're about to get into the nitty gritty of pour-over coffee, you're going to need a gooseneck kettle. Gooseneck kettles essentially swap out the stout little spout of regular kettles with an elongated, curvy spout that prioritizes precision over speed. It's why coffee connoisseurs who brew pour-over coffees only use gooseneck kettles — it's to accurately hit those dry spots of coffee grounds that need just a bit more water to kickstart or induce extraction.

That's not to say gooseneck kettles aren't good for anything else that requires hot water. Just know that if you're trying to up your coffee game, a gooseneck kettle is definitely part of the equation. There are a bunch of options on the market — whether they be electric or stove top — that allow you to get them to the exact temperature you want, so we found the products that should suit each and every one of your kettle needs. From the crème de la crème of gooseneck kettles to an OG in the category, here are the best gooseneck kettles.

What to Look for in a Gooseneck Kettle

As mentioned, the main reason for getting a gooseneck kettle is for making pour-over coffee, as their uniquely-shaped spouts allow for precise pours when you're kicking off your brew's bloom or mastering your circular pouring method. Therefore, it's paramount to have a gooseneck kettle that pours with precision — and that means no spillage and a pouring speed that isn't too fast. Equally important is temperature. Pour-over coffee is best brewed at 205° F, give or take a couple of degrees depending on your preference. A kettle that will get your water to that exact temperature quickly, and keep it there, is ideal if you want the most control over your coffee experience, so electric versions that offer temperature control and holding features are worth a look. Finally, you'll want to check the capacity of your kettle and make sure that it aligns with how much coffee/tea you think you'll be making on a regular basis.

How We Tested

In researching gooseneck kettles for this guide, we included both time-tested staff favorites and new products that were brought in for hands-on testing. Our testers lived with these kettles for weeks, months or even years (8 years, in one case) to determine how they hold up in the daily grind of making coffee or tea. Our testers looked at the kettles' build quality, how precisely their spouts poured, how quickly they heated up, how much control they offered over the heating process and anything else that stood out while using them.

The Best Gooseneck Kettles

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro

In an older version of this guide, Fellow’s Stagg EKG (read our review here) was ranked as the best overall gooseneck kettle. But now, that Insta-famous kettle — which also is an acclaimed favorite of coffee nerds — has been bumped from the top spot … by the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro. Although they already had the best gooseneck in the game, Fellow made several improvements to the Stagg EKG that have made the bar-raising electric kettle even better. The kettle now offers the ability to set your altitude, schedule brews in advance (like if you want your water at a certain temperature when you wake up in the morning), customize a chime to alert you when it’s ready, adjust the length of your hold times and more.

I’ve been testing the Stagg EKG Pro for the past couple of months, and while all of those new features are nice to have, I don’t find myself using them a ton. One new feature that I do use, however, is the Guide Mode. This mode offers several pre-programmed temperature settings for different types of coffee and tea, which takes a lot of the guesswork out of setting your temperature. So when I want to make pour-over coffee in my Chemex, I don’t need to waffle between 200 and 208° F to figure out which is perfect. I can just set the Guide Mode to “Pour-Over” and be done with it. But when I do feel like experimenting with my temperature, the Stagg Pro offers to-the-degree control. There’s also a color LCD screen on the updated kettle, and while that may seem unnecessary, it’s actually pretty helpful for quickly identifying the different categories of settings at a glance, since they’re color-coded.

Fellow’s new-and-improved Stagg EKG Pro is even more capable and still looks just as striking on a countertop. Johnny Brayson

The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro offers pretty much everything you could want in a gooseneck kettle. It heats up incredibly fast, it looks beautiful on a kitchen counter, it’s easy and ultra-precise to pour and it has more features than you can shake a stick at. But it isn’t perfect. At just a hair under $200 — and more than that if you opt for the fancier Studio edition — it’s very expensive. It also doesn’t quite live up to all of its lofty promises. One of the biggest changes from the Stagg EKG to the Stagg EKG Pro was the latter’s Wi-Fi connectivity. This promised over-the-air updates, but implementing them has been difficult. My app would simply freeze when trying to update for several weeks, and only recently did my kettle receive its long-gestating update. Hopefully that’s a sign that Fellow has worked out the kinks with its app update system, but time will tell. — Johnny Brayson, Associate Editor

Bonavita Variable Temperature Electric Kettle

Bonavita makes exceptional coffee brewers and coffee-adjacent products. Its stovetop gooseneck kettle is a wonderful budget alternative that's so cheap it's almost worth picking up as a backup even if you already have an electric kettle as your primary gooseneck.

The kettle's gooseneck spout offers great control, as expected, and its stainless steel body is plenty durable. What little plastic is on the kettle (the handle and lid grip) are BPA-free, and while they aren't 100% cool to the touch, they don't get hot enough to burn you. It's also worth noting that this kettle, unlike certain other stovetop options, can be washed in the dishwasher.

Since it's a stovetop kettle though, you have no control over your temperature, so it's basically boiling or nothing unless you want to involve a separate thermometer. There have also been reports of the spout disconnecting from the body after a year or so of use, so this may not be a "buy it for life" kind of kettle.

Hario Buono Gooseneck Kettle

There are definitely fancier kettles than my Hario V60 Buono. Some include temperature gauges, electric heating, or more novel designs. I couldn't care less. My kettle has everything I need and nothing I don't.

The kettle's gooseneck spout, weight distribution, and ergonomic handle make it really easy to make controlled pours when making coffee or tea. And it doesn't hurt that it also just looks nice on my stove, where it lives basically year-round.

For a simple stovetop kettle that you can count on day after day for years, the Hario is tough to beat. JD DiGiovanni

One drawback is that the handle gets a little hot when I'm not careful where on the stove I'm placing it. I've noticed that where the handle is connected to the kettle, there's been a little melting of the plastic, but after eight years of ownership and likely thousands of cups of coffee made, I don't count that as a design flaw.

About four times a year (I've owned it for eight), I'll really go to town on the kettle to clean it with a rough brush and some barkeeper's friend, but that's all it really needs to stay looking fresh.

For the money, I'm not sure anyone can beat this as a go-to for home coffee brewers. — J.D. DiGiovanni, Managing Editor



Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

For those who aren't as nit-picky about getting their water to an exact temperature, Cosori's gooseneck kettle is a good bet. It's almost identical in appearance to Fellow's Stagg EKG, except Cosori's kettle is a bit more stout and rounded. Instead of offering precise to-the-degree temperature control, the Cosori kettle has five preset temperatures, which it deems the best for various types of tea and coffee. This will suit most users, but if you want the ultimate level of control, you'll have to look elsewhere.

The kettle has a hold function as well, which keeps the water at the desired temperature for up to an hour — basically tied for the best you'll find anywhere. The power cord is noticeably longer than others on this list, and it makes it feel less restrictive to where you can plug it in, which makes a bigger difference than you might think. Negatively, since the Cosori is obviously trying very hard to be Fellow, it does come across a little bit like a knockoff, but one with a decidedly less premium feel thanks to its prominent branding and plethora of plasticky buttons on its dock.

Cuisinart GK-1 Digital Gooseneck Kettle

The Cuisinart GK-1 looks very similar to the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro and in many ways, it is. The matte black kettle has digital temperature control, the ability to keep water at a selected temperature for an extended period of time and a powerful 1200-watt heating element to boil water quickly. As you look closer, the two units differ a bit, though. The GK-1 has a slightly larger capacity — it holds an extra 0.1 liters — and it has a 3-year warranty as opposed to the EKG’s 2-year standard warranty (though that does increase to three years if you register your kettle).

The GK-1 also costs $65 less than the EKG and lacks a few of the more nuanced features of its competitor. Notably, the temperature range for the GK-1 is 140°F to 212°F controllable in 5-degree increments whereas the EKG has a range of 104°F to 212°F controllable in 1-degree increments. The GK-1 allows you to hold water at a specific temperature for 30 minutes whereas the EKG allows for an hour. The EKG Pro also has an internal brewing stopwatch, the ability to adjust the unit’s alert volume, guide modes, the ability to schedule brews in advance and more extras.

Cuisinart has certainly taken a page out of Fellow’s book for their gooseneck kettle, but you can’t argue with the results. John Zientek

Though the EKG offers more precision, I didn’t find the GK-1 lacking when it came to performance. When making pour-over coffee in the morning, it delivered consistent, effective results — the 5-degree temperature increments allow for enough adjustment to fine-tune the brewing of different beans (or teas, for that matter). And, while 0.1 liters may not seem like a lot, the extra 3-ounce capacity makes a difference when using a Chemex or French press for multiple people. Some users may be turned off by the brand’s logo on the side of the kettle, but I didn’t find it glaring before sunrise. My only gripe with the GK-1 is that alert volume is only on/off and not controllable. — John Zientek, Senior Editor

Balmuda The Kettle

This is the best electric kettle I've ever used. The kettle is beautifully designed – an expected trait of pretty much everything Balmuda makes – with an off-white eggshell finish (it also comes in black), a gorgeous little Edison light bulb that glows while it's being used, a minimalist design and quality construction. It's insanely simple to use (it only has one button), boils a full pot in 3.5 minutes and pours with great precision.

The tiny light bulb on the end of the Balmuda Kettle’s handle is one of several clever little design touches. Matthew Pastorius

While some may lament its lack of temperature control capability, I never felt like I needed it. It's perfect for pour-over coffee or tea for two, but it has a limited capacity (max. 0.6L/~21oz) beyond that. My wife loves how lightweight it is and how easy it is to pour; however, because of its lightness, it lacks stability and wobbles on the dock when it isn't full of liquid and in use. That aside and all things considered, I would definitely buy this again and recommend it to others. — Matt Pastorius, Business Development Manager