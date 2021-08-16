Our Place— the brand behind the cult-favorite Always Pan and other Instagram-friendly kitchen and dining products — has just released its latest piece of cookware. Meet the Perfect Pot.

The new 5.5-quart pot is designed to do all the things the Always Pan wasn't up for, such as deep frying and braising — and unlike its predecessor, the Perfect Pot is oven-safe, up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Our Place’s Perfect Pot does everything the Always Pan can do and more. Our Place

The Perfect Pot is made of aluminum, which is thought to be good for quick and even heat distribution. It's finished with a nonstick ceramic coating and a roasting rack (which doubles as a steam tray) comes with it. The straining lid is self-basting, as it helps to reintroduce the moisture lost from cooking back into the food, a feature popularized by the Staub Dutch oven.

Like the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is lightweight and nice enough to go from stovetop or oven to the dining table. The pot carries the same aesthetic as the Always Pan, and it's currently available in blue salt, while new colors — spice, chair and steam — will be released in the following days.

The Perfect Pot is available now, but act fast because as of publishing, there are fewer than 400 pots left.

Price: $165

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io