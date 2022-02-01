Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Made In’s New Dutch Oven Looks and Feels More Expensive Than It Is

If you've been looking to buy a Dutch oven, this is the one to get.

By Tyler Chin
made in dutch oven
Made In

Since first launching, Made In has been making high-quality, chef-approved alternatives to expensive, legacy cookware. That All-Clad stainless steel pan you wanted? You can get virtually the same pan from Made In at a fraction of the price. But if you wanted a Dutch oven at a more wallet-friendly price, you couldn't look to Made In — until now. Made In just unveiled its take on the Dutch oven, and it's cheaper than that crazy-expensive French one you've probably been eyeing.

The new Dutch oven from Made In is a 5.5-quart, French-made pot that costs $199. While you're probably familiar with Le Creuset or Staub for their Dutch ovens, you also know how expensive they are. Made In's Dutch oven may still cost more than other Dutch ovens, but it's on the same tier as those pricier ones. Like any good Dutch oven, Made In's is made of cast iron wrapped in a layer of enamel that not only looks good but makes things naturally non-stick and easy to clean.

made in dutch oven
You can use Made In’s new Dutch oven to make practically anything from an hours-long braised stew to homemade sourdough bread.
Made In

Made In's Dutch oven shares a lot of qualities to the Staub Dutch oven from its black interior to its signature lid. Both of those Dutch ovens feature a dimpled lid, which is designed to collect the moisture that's accumulated through evaporation and drip it back down into the pot.

The Dutch oven is available now, and if it's like any other Made In release, it won't stay in stock for very long. Get it now before you have to wait for a future restock, and you can make all the stews and sourdough bread you want.

Price: $199

SHOP NOW

