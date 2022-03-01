I guess it was a matter of time before someone created a website called Beanz. I just never thought it'd be Breville — and I certainly didn't expect Beanz to have one of the best selections of coffee beans available to purchase straight from the roasters who roasted them.

"Our customers are relying on the fact that we know the fundamentals for delivering a true specialty coffee experience at home and the launch of beanz.com not only reinforces our promise to deliver on this — it also is a foundational step forward to becoming a more solution-oriented company,” Breville's CEO Jim Clayton says in a press release. "By partnering with these outstanding roasters, we are able to support the specialty coffee community across America and the UK, the coffee farmers who supply them, and help our customers find the right beans for their taste and machine."

Breville already makes some of the best coffee makers and espresso machines on the market, so its new e-commerce platform for coffee beans is an excellent complement to a robust lineup of coffee brewers. Beanz connects coffee shoppers to 50 of the country's top roasters from stalwarts like Onyx and Equator to newer ones like Coffee Project NY and Madcap, and coffee is shipped to buyers just hours after it's roasted. Coffee nerds will appreciate being able to filter through dozens of coffee options based on level of roast, coffee flavor and even certification (like Fair Trade or Woman-Owned).

But Beanz isn't neglecting those who don't exactly know what kind of coffee they like or want. If you're not sure where to start when it comes to choosing coffee beans, take Beanz's quiz, which will run your answers through its algorithm to find a coffee for you. Either opt for the one it's chosen, or go full-on omakase with it through Barista's Choice, a weekly subscription for coffee beans. Just let Beanz know your flavor profile of choice — chocolate, caramel or fruity — and how you prefer to brew, then set the frequency and how many bags you want, and you'll never have to worry about running low on beans again.

Coffee subscriptions are a dime a dozen, but few are as connected to the roasters as Beanz, giving coffee roasters a greater platform to share their coffees. At the launch event for Beanz, roasters from across the country gathered to sing the praises of the new website, lauding Breville's commitment to help facilitate the bridge between roaster and consumer.

Beanz offers bags of coffees a la carte, with beans costing anywhere between $16 and $22, though bags can vary in weight. The Barista's Choice subscription costs $16 per bag, with the minimum requirement being two bags per shipment, and shipping is free. And right now, Beanz is offering 25 percent off your first three-month subscription with code BETTERBREW.

