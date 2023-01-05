CES is currently taking place in Las Vegas, allowing all sorts of brands to show off their latest wares. Coffee favorite Fellow is not listed among the exhibitors at the showcase (our boots on the ground checked), but the brand is in town showing off their latest product: a brand-new grinder that can handle espresso.

Engadget broke the news this morning that next month Fellow will be debuting a new coffee grinder called the Opus. For the past few years, Fellow has offered the Ode Brew grinder, one of the best in the industry. Both generations of that grinder use professional-grade flat burrs, with the Ode Gen 2 boasting improved burrs that can grind finer — but not fine enough for espresso, arguably the biggest strike against the machine.

Here's what we know so far about Fellow's new Opus grinder.

The Fellow Opus Has Conical Burrs

Switching things up from the 64mm flat burrs of Fellow's Ode Gen 2 grinder, the Opus uses a six-blade 40mm conical burr setup. Conical burrs aren't necessarily better or worse than flat burrs, but they are cheaper to manufacture (more on that later).

The Fellow Opus Is Made for Espresso

While Fellow doesn't recommend the Ode for espresso — like, at all — the brand does claim that the Opus can grind fine enough for shot. In total, the Opus boasts 41 different grind settings, everything from ultrafine espresso to coarse cold brew. This is a ten-setting jump over the 31 settings of the Ode Gen 2 and Gen 1.

Fellow's Opus is a coffee grinder you'll want to show off https://t.co/nHIOmOg9DV pic.twitter.com/O9cJbhcRC2 — Engadget (@engadget) January 5, 2023

The Fellow Opus Has the Ode Gen 2's Anti-Static Tech

One of the biggest complaints about the original Ode grinder was that it was incredibly messy (read our Ode Gen 1 review here). Fellow addressed that by incorporating anti-static technology in the Ode Gen 2 grinder, leading to a much cleaner experience overall (read our Ode Gen 2 review here). That anti-static tech has been brought over to the Opus, meaning users won't have to wait for the device's second generation for a clean grinding experience.

The Fellow Opus Is More Affordable Than the Ode

Engadget reports that the Opus will go on sale February 21 for the price of $195. While that's pretty pricey for a conical burr grinder, it's a whole lot cheaper than the Ode Gen 2, which retails for $345. Rounding out the Opus's feature set are an automatic timed stopping function, single-dose loading, a transparent 110-gram capacity hopper and no-tool calibration.