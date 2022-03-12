Sam Adams’ New Beer Is a Tribute to the GOAT

In football, there is one undeniable GOAT: Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback officially announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2022, and while he ended his football career as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, he is forever linked to the New England Patriots, bringing the team six Super Bowl wins. In honor of Brady's achievements for New England, Boston-based brewery Sam Adams is releasing a new beer: the GOAT, a New England double IPA.

Sam Adams' GOAT and Brady's GOAT status are not one and the same. The beer's GOAT stands for "Greatest of Ale Time," while Brady's GOAT designation stands for "Greatest of All Time." The GOAT (the beer not the Brady) is fermented with kveik, which the brewery says "highlights a variety of flavors and aromas like peach and pineapple." While Greatest of Ale Time is not a collaboration with Brady, everything about it pays homage to the former Patriot.

Pre-sale for the beer starts on March 12 at 12 p.m., an homage to Brady's jersey number, which he wore for the Patriots and the Buccaneers. The beer won't be available until March 28, which represents the 28 to 3 score of Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots managed one of the greatest comebacks of all time. But that's not all the Brady facts that Sam Adams could fit into the beer: It clocks in at 7 percent ABV, for Brady's seven Super Bowl wins; only 199 cases of the beer will be released, because Brady was notoriously the 199th overall draft pick in 2000; and the beer will cost $19.99, the year of Brady's final college season.

This is the second time Sam Adams has released a beer in honor of Brady. In 2019, the brewery released Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here — another double IPA — ahead of Super Bowl LIII. At the time, Brady was 41 years old, and he used the saying "too old, too slow, still here" to motivate his team.

Greatest of Ale Time is available for pickup at the Sam Adams Boston Brewery & Taprooms starting on March 28, and shipping to select states will be available through GiveThemBeer.com.

