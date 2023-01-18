Today's Top Stories
Fat Tire's Recipe Is Changing for the First Time in 32 Years

One of the most iconic craft brews ever is going to taste different from now on.

By Johnny Brayson
fat tire ale
New Belgium Brewing

For more than three decades, New Belgium Brewery Company's Fat Tire has been one of the most recognizable and dependable beers of the craft brewery movement. When the easy-drinking amber ale debuted in 1991, the craft brewery scene was in its infancy, and the industry — along with the world at large — has changed a lot since then.

Now, however, Fat Tire is changing with it.

On January 18th, New Belgium is officially debuting a brand-new Fat Tire. Not only does the iconic beer receive a cosmetic makeover with new branding and artwork for its bottles, but the beer itself is now being brewed with a whole new recipe. The brewery describes the reimagined amber ale as "easy drinking, with a medium body, crisp finish, and deep gold color" with a flavor profile of "subtle caramel and floral aromas and light bitterness."

"Longtime Fat Tire drinkers will clearly recognize the original Fat Tire flavor when tasting the new recipe," recipe developer and New Belgium Brewmaster Christian Holbrook said in a statement. "So far, many are telling us they prefer the crisper, brighter version and feel excited for the change."

fat tire cans
New Belgium Brewing

Whether longtime Fat Tire adherents ultimately take to the reformulation or not remains to be seen (ideally, New Belgium would like to avoid a New Coke situation), but the question remains: why make the change to begin with? It's not like Fat Tire was struggling. According to the brand itself, the beer was the 16th best-selling craft brand in the U.S. last year; if it were a standalone brewery, Fat Tire would rank as the nation's 18th largest.

Well, Fat Tire has always promoted climate advocacy — in 2020, it became the nation's first carbon-neutral beer — and the new Fat Tire is more dedicated to this mission than ever before. Take a look at the beer's Instagram page and you'll see that all posts prior to the rebranding have been scrubbed, and most new posts focus on sustainability and climate action. Fat Tire is on a mission to save the planet, and to get the word out, the beer has grabbed headlines by changing its iconic recipe.

If you're looking to try the new Fat Tire for yourself, grab a sixer or 12-pack from Drizly.

New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Fat Tire Ale

drizly.com
$11.49
SHOP NOW
