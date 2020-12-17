Miller High Life's Champagne-Sized Bottles Are Back for the Holidays

We love craft beer, but our philosophy is there’s a time and place for every beer. And seeing as Miller High Life is among our favorite lowbrow beers, the following announcement brings us great pleasure: champagne-sized bottles of Miller High Life are back just in time for the holidays.

While this literal Champagne of Beers debuted in 2016 in Chicago only, 2018 marked the first time the limited-edition 750mL bottles were available nationwide. Embossed with “The Champagne of Beers” across the front, the necks this year are wrapped in the classic Girl in the Moon logo and sealed in festive red foil.

Last year, Miller High Life placed custom vending machines for these champagne bottles in select bars and liquor stores in New York and parts of the Midwest. Obviously that's not happening in the year of 2020. So instead, Miller is offering up the chance to purchase these High Life set of 2 coupe glasses. This limited-edition glassware set sold out when released earlier in December but is getting restocked again on 12/18. It goes for $19.03 and if you're keen on getting your hands on them then you better jump at it on Friday when it gets restocked.

Add in the fact that the bottles are expected to retail for between $3 and $4 at liquor stores (you can use this product locator to find them near you) and we’re skipping the champagne during the holidays and reaching for the true Champagne of Beers.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io