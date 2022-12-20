Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Holiday Travel Packing Essentials
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
This Holiday Season, Here’s What Not to Buy
5
Gifting Advice from the Scotch Malt Whisky Society

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need Whiskey, Wine and Beer For Your Holiday Party? These Are the Best Alcohol Delivery Services

Searching your cupboards and bar cart for margarita ingredients? Want to stack cases of Coors Light?

By Will Price
does whiskey go bad gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

It's the holiday season, which means it's time for holiday parties. And you know what that means: booze, and lots of it. With the rise of alcohol delivery services, those services’ ability to serve more parts of the U.S. has grown, making it easier than ever to stock up for your Christmas party without even leaving the house. Here are five companies that can get whiskey, wine, beer and whatever other booze you want delivered, same-day — perfect as a a re-up for the holiday party that's gone dry.

Related Stories
The 22 Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink Right Now
The 14 Best Tequilas You Can Buy in 2022
The 22 Best Bourbons to Drink in 2022

Remember that these companies are not retailers, thus the booze you see available on their sites reflects what’s on store shelves near you. Plug your zip code in before doing shopping so you don’t wind up looking at bottles you can’t actually get.

Editor’s Note: Be sure to call your local liquor store before relying on another company to facilitate the order and delivery. If they offer their own delivery service, it’s likely to be slightly better-priced and is better for the store.

Courtesy
Drizly
SHOP NOW

Probably the largest player in the booze delivery market, Drizly offers all spirits, beer, wine and even ice. They’re among the fastest to deliver, too, guaranteeing 60-minute delivery if you live in one of its 101 different markets.

Courtesy
Reserve Bar
SHOP NOW

OK, Reserve Bar’s same-day delivery service is not as robust as the others on this list, but its focus on gifting makes it valuable. Use this service when buying a co-worker, friend or boss a COVID-19 happy hour gift. If you order far enough in advance, you have the option of custom engraving, gift packaging options and more. Their whiskey selection is as robust of any on the internet.

Courtesy
Saucey
SHOP NOW

If you need a drink immediately, you’re in luck. Saucey guarantees a staggering half-hour delivery window after ordering. The site doesn't deliver everywhere, yet, but its list of available cities is quite robust.

Courtesy
Delivery.com
SHOP NOW

Just like Postmates, but a different roster of cities. Control + F “Alcohol Delivery” to see a list on its homepage.

Courtesy
Postmates
SHOP NOW

In LA, NYC, Miami, Chicago or Phoenix? Or just about anywhere else? Postmates, a rare beauty of an app that will make a Taco Bell run and a tequila run at the same time, has you covered. Use it for everything.

Related Stories
The Best New Beers of 2022, According to Experts
The Best Whiskey Glasses for Bourbon or Scotch
We Review Firestone Walker's Exclusive Beer Club
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
I Think I Love This Insane, Gaudy Keyboard
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Chevy Bolt EV May Be the Best New Car Deal
Want a Messi Jersey? Get Your Wallet Ready
New Balance, Streetwear's Sleeping Giant, Wakes Up
Toyota Unveiled 2 Cool-Looking New EV Trucks
Everything Must Go at Twitter, Even Eames Chairs
Armani Made a Dress Watch
Michael Strahan Talks Mornings, Makeup and More
Pax’s New Vape Wants to Get You Higher, Faster