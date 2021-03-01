The 9 Best Things We Drank in February

Dogfish Head Hazy-O!

While I got a sneak peek of Hazy-O! at the end of last year, Dogfish Head released it nationwide this year. My early sentiments still ring true: this is a refreshingly new take on the New England-style IPA that has born haze bois all over the country. While I've been steering clear of most NEIPAs recently, this one was a delight yet again. The use of oat milk instead of lactose not only makes the beer vegan (make all beer vegan again), it also creates a fuller body. It doesn't hurt that the fruit flavors (thanks to impeccable hop selection) are spot on for a vibrant, frothy finish. Lastly, don't the 7.1 percent ABV scare you off — this is a beer that drinks more like a 5 percent ABV hazy that can go toe-to-toe with just about any local brewery's offerings. — Ryan Brower, commerce editor

Price: $11/six-pack

SHOP NOW