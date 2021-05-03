Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon (2021)

One of the best new whiskeys of last year sounded like it would suck. The first news of it highlighted its celebrity backers (a number of famous sportspeople), not the whiskey itself. The only name you need to know: Marianne Eaves.

Eaves is the mind behind the blend, and the brand's follow-up release — available in Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas — is exceptional. Eaves started with a 16-year-old bourbon that acts as the foundation for the blend, and layered in 6-year-old and 4-year-old whiskey to balance out the ultra-aged characteristic. It's fatty, warming, sweet and a little fruity. Despite its stout 114 proof, it doesn't bully your taste buds. Plus, this year's bottling should be significantly easier to track down, with more than four-times the available bottles. — Will Price, Assistant Editor

