Allagash Brewing

ABV: 5.5%

5.5% Brewery Location: Portland, ME

The most popular beers in America are lagers and Pilsners because everyone can understand them: they’re refreshing, they’re light and they have a much more palatable hop character than IPAs. They don’t often take many risks, which makes Allagash’s Truepenny Pilsner all the more brilliant.

It’s a Belgian-style Pilsner fermented in two ways: one part of the batch with pilsner yeast and the other with its house Brettanomyces yeast. Those two batches are blended back together to create a Pilsner that hits crisp like a traditional lager initially but the backend offers more complexity than you’d expect from the style.