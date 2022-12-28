The 17 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers for Dry January

Dry January has become inescapable. The act of abstaining from drinking during the first month of the year was a little-known curiosity just a few years ago but has quickly grown to become an activity in which nearly one in five Americans participate.

And with so many changing their drinking habits for the month, that means they’ll be looking at alternative beverages. According to the same dataset from Morning Consult, non-alcoholic beer is the most popular booze alternative during Dry January, with fully a third of participants planning to buy some this year. So to help you have the smoothest and tastiest Dry January ever, we’ve come up with this guide to the best non-alcoholic beers to drink to kick off 2023.



The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers to Drink in 2023