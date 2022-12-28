Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 17 Best Non-Alcoholic Beers for Dry January
Non-alcoholic beers have come a long way since the days of Prohibition.
Dry January has become inescapable. The act of abstaining from drinking during the first month of the year was a little-known curiosity just a few years ago but has quickly grown to become an activity in which nearly one in five Americans participate.
Best Overal Non-Alcoholic BeerFlying Dog Deep Fake Read More
Best Non-Alcoholic Beer of 2022Athletic Brewing Lite Read More
Best Non-Alcoholic IPAAthletic Brewing Co. Free Wave Hazy IPA Read More
Best Non-Alcoholic Euro-Style LagerAl's Classic Read More
Best Non-Alcoholic StoutBravus Oatmeal Dark Stout Read More
And with so many changing their drinking habits for the month, that means they’ll be looking at alternative beverages. According to the same dataset from Morning Consult, non-alcoholic beer is the most popular booze alternative during Dry January, with fully a third of participants planning to buy some this year. So to help you have the smoothest and tastiest Dry January ever, we’ve come up with this guide to the best non-alcoholic beers to drink to kick off 2023.
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers to Drink in 2023
Over the past several years, our team has really gotten into the non-alcoholic beer scene, and we tested well over 50 different NA beers for this story, constantly bringing in new samples to try as soon as they hit store shelves. The 17 chosen below are the brews we've deemed the best of the best and should appeal to a wide variety of beer drinkers — whether you're into IPAs, Pilsners or even stouts. No beer that we tested exceeds 0.5 percent ABV, and the calories listed below are for 12 ounces, the typical serving size.