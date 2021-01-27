Today's Top Stories
The Best Flower Delivery Services for Valentine's Day

The best ways to order flowers online for Valentine's Day with same-day delivery, quick and easy service, transparent pricing, and beautiful bouquets.

By Gear Patrol
Valentines-Day-Flowers-gear-patrol-lead-full

Getting the perfect Valentine's Day flower arrangement no longer requires a mad dash to the florist after work or neglecting the bouquet altogether. Get a gorgeous bouquet sent to directly to your loved ones within a day or two (and at a very reasonable price) with these great delivery services. Just don’t delay — not all good things last forever, and that bouquet you know your s/o loves will be out of stock sooner than you think.

Contribution by Tyler Chin and Caitlyn Shaw.

Urban Stems

Valentines-Day-Flowers-gear-patrol-Urban-Stems

Price Range: $35+
Delivery Options: Same-day delivery is available in New York City, D.C., Philadelphia, Austin and Baltimore. Next-day shipping is available in the lower 48 states.
The Basics: Urban Stems offers a range of gift boxes, plants and bouquets, all clearly marked with prices and delivery options before you get to the checkout page.

ORDER NOW

The Bouqs Company

Valentines-Day-Flowers-gear-patrol-Bouqs

Price Range: $40+
Delivery Options: Shipping is available in all 50 states, and is free with a (free) membership. Times vary per bouquet.
The Basics: The Bouqs Company’s bouquets are so beautiful that brides are known to order them for weddings. The service offers sustainably grown, farm-direct bouquets from local artisans, all clearly marked with a price and delivery date so there are no surprises at checkout.
The Deal: Use code BOUQSDAY for 25 percent off if you order early.

ORDER NOW

ProFlowers

Valentines-Day-Flowers-gear-patrol-Pro-Flowers

Price Range: $20+
Delivery Options: Next-day delivery is available nationwide, and same-day shipping is available in NYC, San Francisco and L.A.
The Basics: BloomThat offers an impressive range of floral arrangements, from plant-it-yourself kits to pale pinks surrounded by verdant greens bouquets.

ORDER NOW

Farmgirl Flowers

Valentines-Day-Flowers-gear-patrol-Farmgirl-Flowers

Price Range: $63+
Delivery Options: Anything within the lower 48.
The Basics: Farmgirl offers a variety of floral arrangements, snacks and gift boxes, all ethically sourced and beautifully packaged in burlap and ribbon. Just enter your zip code to see what’s available for a timely delivery in your area.

ORDER NOW

Amazon

Valentines-Day-Flowers-gear-patrol-Benchmark-Bouquets

Price Range: $20+
Delivery Options: Free shipping for Prime members. Same-day delivery is available with the option to schedule delivery in certain locations.
The Basics: Amazon has a wide variety of fresh flowers available for two-day delivery, plus the ability to add on candy and other small gifts. Use it to order a bouquet, or order single flowers to make your own bouquet for an extra-personal touch.

ORDER NOW

1-800-Flowers

VDAY-Flowers-gear-patrol-1800

Price Range: $30+
Delivery Options: Same-day and next-day delivery options for most major US cities and select countries. Delivery is available in 195 countries worldwide.
The Basics: 1-800-Flowers is arguably the biggest flower delivery service on the internet with products ranging from the flower bouquets to fruit bouquets and teddy bears to pocket knives.

ORDER NOW

Floom

VDAY-Flowers-gear-patrol-floom

Price Range: $59+
Delivery Options: Same-day delivery is $20 and offered in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego and Houston. Floom also delivers to the UK.
The Basics: Floom works with local florists to provide fast and efficient flower deliveries in most major cities in the US and UK.

ORDER NOW

Home Depot

roses
Home Depot

Price Range: $69+
Delivery Options: Free shipping, but no express delivery options.
The Basics: Home Depot’s in-store nursery is an underrated place to buy garden plants, flowers and more. Its website is filled with bouquets and flowers available for delivery that all ship for free. The home improvement store doesn’t offer express delivery, so factor in the shipping time before placing your order.

ORDER NOW

The Sill

VDAY-Flowers-gear-patrol-sill

Price Range: $5+
Delivery Options: No same-day delivery, but there are physical locations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Plant Parent Club Members get free shipping on all orders
The Basics: The Sill doesn’t offer your typical bouquet, but it is a leading brand in potted plants, which make equally great gifts and can last exponentially longer than a bundle of roses. The Sill carries live and faux plants from desk-sized varieties to larger floor plants.

ORDER NOW

Florists’ Transworld Delivery

VDAY-Flowers-gear-patrol-ftd

Price Range: $30+
Delivery Options: Monday through Friday, FTD offers free same-day delivery on orders placed before 2 p.m. FTD’s services are available in the US, Canada and over 150 countries. Delivery is available every day of the week, and prices start at $18.
The Basics: FTD has been around for 100 years, so you can be sure its flowers and bouquets have something to do with its longevity. Choose from a variety of gift baskets, bouquets and assorted gifts to fill all your loved ones’ hearts this Valentine's Day.

ORDER NOW

Teleflora

VDAY-Flowers-gear-patrol-teleflora

Price Range: $35+
Delivery Options: Same-day delivery on select arrangements for orders placed before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and by noon on Saturday and Sunday.
The Basics: Teleflora’s wide array of floral arrangements and gifts will make the perfect Valentine's Day gift and the perfect pick-me up for any and all occasions.

ORDER NOW

