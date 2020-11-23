Today's Top Stories
8 Gifts for a Watch-Lover (That Aren't Expensive Watches)

You don't need to buy an expensive watch to make the watch lover in your life happy.

By Gear Patrol
m2w timekeeper gift guide
Henry Phillips

Watches themselves are expensive, but there are plenty of other great gifts for the horologically obsessed that won't break the bank.

Moody Tools Screwdriver Set
Henry Phillips
windupwatchshop.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

A few basic tools are all that's required for most DIY watch tinkering - a set of screwdrivers, for example, can be useful for sizing a bracelet or changing a strap. This American-made set by Moody Tools features six drivers of different sizes packed in a handy canvas case. 

Those Watch Guys Calfskin Strap
Henry Phillips
thosewatchguys.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW

This pebbled calfskin strap has a soft feel and an elegant look, but its matte texture gives it an understated appeal that'll surely compliment a treasured timepiece. Available in several attractive colors, it's made of hand-stitched leather from an Italian factory with generations of experience. 

Watches: A Guide By HODINKEE
Henry Phillips
hodinkee.com
$85.00
SHOP NOW

Full of watch-collecting insight, enthusiast knowledge and beautiful imagery, Watches: A Guide by HODINKEE is a great read, but it can also serve as an attractive appointment for the home or office. 

Crown & Buckle Leather Watch Pouch
Henry Phillips
crownandbuckle.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

The Ardal Pouch from Crown & Buckle, which features a high-quality leather exterior with a suede interior and a brass rivet closure, will help your watch travel in safety and style. 

Timex Mark 1 Aluminum
Henry Phillips
timex.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

It's hard to go wrong with this affordable interpretation of a field watch Timex made for the U.S. military in the 1980s. Powered by a reliable quartz movement, the Mark 1 is made of lightweight aluminum rather than the original's plastic and measures a perfect 40mm.

Spring Bar Set
Henry Phillips
amazon.com
$8.00
SHOP NOW

Spring bars tend to shoot across rooms and disappear. With replacements in sizes from 8mm through 25mm, this set will cover all your needs. 

Prometheus Design Werx EDTC
Henry Phillips
prometheusdesignwerx.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

This everyday carry case is a clever, lightweight and compact way to keep everything from watches to sunglasses to knives protected and easily accessible. 

B&R Nato Strap
Henry Phillips
bandrbands.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

B&R Bands' high-quality NATO is super tough yet soft to the touch, and it's available in a regimental style popularized by James Bond. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
