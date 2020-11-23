Watches themselves are expensive, but there are plenty of other great gifts for the horologically obsessed that won't break the bank.

Moody Tools Screwdriver Set Henry Phillips windupwatchshop.com $35.00 SHOP NOW A few basic tools are all that's required for most DIY watch tinkering - a set of screwdrivers, for example, can be useful for sizing a bracelet or changing a strap. This American-made set by Moody Tools features six drivers of different sizes packed in a handy canvas case.

Those Watch Guys Calfskin Strap Henry Phillips thosewatchguys.com $75.00 SHOP NOW This pebbled calfskin strap has a soft feel and an elegant look, but its matte texture gives it an understated appeal that'll surely compliment a treasured timepiece. Available in several attractive colors, it's made of hand-stitched leather from an Italian factory with generations of experience.

Watches: A Guide By HODINKEE Henry Phillips hodinkee.com $85.00 SHOP NOW Full of watch-collecting insight, enthusiast knowledge and beautiful imagery, Watches: A Guide by HODINKEE is a great read, but it can also serve as an attractive appointment for the home or office.

Crown & Buckle Leather Watch Pouch Henry Phillips crownandbuckle.com $55.00 SHOP NOW The Ardal Pouch from Crown & Buckle, which features a high-quality leather exterior with a suede interior and a brass rivet closure, will help your watch travel in safety and style.

Timex Mark 1 Aluminum Henry Phillips timex.com $89.00 SHOP NOW It's hard to go wrong with this affordable interpretation of a field watch Timex made for the U.S. military in the 1980s. Powered by a reliable quartz movement, the Mark 1 is made of lightweight aluminum rather than the original's plastic and measures a perfect 40mm.

Spring Bar Set Henry Phillips amazon.com $8.00 SHOP NOW Spring bars tend to shoot across rooms and disappear. With replacements in sizes from 8mm through 25mm, this set will cover all your needs.

Prometheus Design Werx EDTC Henry Phillips prometheusdesignwerx.com $15.00 SHOP NOW This everyday carry case is a clever, lightweight and compact way to keep everything from watches to sunglasses to knives protected and easily accessible.

B&R Nato Strap Henry Phillips bandrbands.com $25.00 SHOP NOW B&R Bands' high-quality NATO is super tough yet soft to the touch, and it's available in a regimental style popularized by James Bond.

