9 Gifts for Those Who Like to Stay At Home

Introverts and homebodies have been thriving during shelter-in-place, but some people may be struggling spending so much time at home. These gifts make staying inside a little more tolerable.

Blush Fractured Pillow Cover Henry Phillips burrow.com $39.00 SHOP NOW The easiest way to spruce up a boring couch is through patterned pillows. Burrow, the internet’s favorite couch brand, has an array of pillow styles to suit a variety of design styles, including this almost-minimalist design.

Craighill Desk Knife Henry Phillips craighill.co $85.00 SHOP NOW The Craighill desk knife makes opening envelopes and packages feel like Christmas, even if it’s just toilet paper.

Hay Moroccan Vase Henry Phillips hay.com $56.00 SHOP NOW Even without flowers (get some flowers!), Hay’s hand-blown Moroccan Vase is an easy way to add some color to your home.

Recess CBD Sparkling Drinks Henry Phillips takearecess.com $30.00 SHOP NOW These sparkling adaptogenic drinks go down easy and, more importantly, have the power to make stressful days slightly less so.

Twemco Flip Clock Henry Phillips letterfolk.com $95.00 SHOP NOW The only clock that’s fun to watch. The iconic Twemco Flip Clock makes witnessing time pass you by a therapeutic experience.

Kinto SCS-S03 Mug Henry Phillips kinto-usa.com $19.00 SHOP NOW A morning-improving mug from Japan, made of porcelain with a striking glaze. Enough said.

Incensio de Santa Fe Casa Burner Henry Phillips amazon.com $14.00 SHOP NOW City dwellers missing the outdoors will appreciate the transporting qualities of Incensio de Santa Fe’s incenses. The burner is a fun way to make sure the incense’s ash doesn’t blow away as the smoke billows up and out of the chimney.

Fisher Space Pen AG7 Henry Phillips spacepen.com $62.00 SHOP NOW Every manned space flight since Apollo 7 in 1968 has been equipped with the Fisher AG7, but you don’t need to be an astronaut to own this little piece of history.

Areaware Minim Playing Cards Henry Phillips huckberry.com $12.00 SHOP NOW Areaware reimagined the standard pack of Bicycle playing cards for a deck that reduces each suit to its essence. You’ll also be less likely to flash your winning hand to other players.

