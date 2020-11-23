Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

9 Gifts for Those Who Like to Stay At Home

2020 has been a good year for the homebody. These gifts will make it even better.

By Gear Patrol
m2w homebody gift guide
Henry Phillips

Introverts and homebodies have been thriving during shelter-in-place, but some people may be struggling spending so much time at home. These gifts make staying inside a little more tolerable.

Blush Fractured Pillow Cover
Henry Phillips
burrow.com
$39.00
SHOP NOW

The easiest way to spruce up a boring couch is through patterned pillows. Burrow, the internet’s favorite couch brand, has an array of pillow styles to suit a variety of design styles, including this almost-minimalist design. 

Craighill Desk Knife
Henry Phillips
craighill.co
$85.00
SHOP NOW

The Craighill desk knife makes opening envelopes and packages feel like Christmas, even if it’s just toilet paper. 

Hay Moroccan Vase
Henry Phillips
hay.com
$56.00
SHOP NOW

Even without flowers (get some flowers!), Hay’s hand-blown Moroccan Vase is an easy way to add some color to your home. 

Recess CBD Sparkling Drinks
Henry Phillips
takearecess.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

These sparkling adaptogenic drinks go down easy and, more importantly, have the power to make stressful days slightly less so. 

Twemco Flip Clock
Henry Phillips
letterfolk.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW

The only clock that’s fun to watch. The iconic Twemco Flip Clock makes witnessing time pass you by a therapeutic experience. 

Kinto SCS-S03 Mug
Henry Phillips
kinto-usa.com
$19.00
SHOP NOW

A morning-improving mug from Japan, made of porcelain with a striking glaze. Enough said. 

Incensio de Santa Fe Casa Burner
Henry Phillips
amazon.com
$14.00
SHOP NOW

City dwellers missing the outdoors will appreciate the transporting qualities of Incensio de Santa Fe’s incenses. The burner is a fun way to make sure the incense’s ash doesn’t blow away as the smoke billows up and out of the chimney.

Fisher Space Pen AG7
Henry Phillips
spacepen.com
$62.00
SHOP NOW

Every manned space flight since Apollo 7 in 1968 has been equipped with the Fisher AG7, but you don’t need to be an astronaut to own this little piece of history. 

Areaware Minim Playing Cards
Henry Phillips
huckberry.com
$12.00
SHOP NOW

Areaware reimagined the standard pack of Bicycle playing cards for a deck that reduces each suit to its essence. You’ll also be less likely to flash your winning hand to other players. 

