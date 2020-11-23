Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
9 Gifts for Those Who Like to Stay At Home
2020 has been a good year for the homebody. These gifts will make it even better.
Introverts and homebodies have been thriving during shelter-in-place, but some people may be struggling spending so much time at home. These gifts make staying inside a little more tolerable.
The easiest way to spruce up a boring couch is through patterned pillows. Burrow, the internet’s favorite couch brand, has an array of pillow styles to suit a variety of design styles, including this almost-minimalist design.
The Craighill desk knife makes opening envelopes and packages feel like Christmas, even if it’s just toilet paper.
Even without flowers (get some flowers!), Hay’s hand-blown Moroccan Vase is an easy way to add some color to your home.
These sparkling adaptogenic drinks go down easy and, more importantly, have the power to make stressful days slightly less so.
The only clock that’s fun to watch. The iconic Twemco Flip Clock makes witnessing time pass you by a therapeutic experience.
A morning-improving mug from Japan, made of porcelain with a striking glaze. Enough said.
City dwellers missing the outdoors will appreciate the transporting qualities of Incensio de Santa Fe’s incenses. The burner is a fun way to make sure the incense’s ash doesn’t blow away as the smoke billows up and out of the chimney.
Every manned space flight since Apollo 7 in 1968 has been equipped with the Fisher AG7, but you don’t need to be an astronaut to own this little piece of history.
Areaware reimagined the standard pack of Bicycle playing cards for a deck that reduces each suit to its essence. You’ll also be less likely to flash your winning hand to other players.