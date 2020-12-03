Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Style Gifts Under $25
From better-than-basic basics to essential everyday carry items to luxury skincare.
Maybe your budget's tighter than a pair of shrink-to-fit jeans two sizes too small. Or maybe you have a handful of stylish guys in your life but can only spread so much love around. Either way, you're looking for some stylish gifts that won't flip the color of your bank account. You've come to the right place. From better-than-basic basics to essential everyday carry items to luxury skincare, these are the best gifts to get him, all for under $25.
Sanitizing his paws doesn't have to be so clinical. Aesop's solution moisturizes as it cleans and leaves a wonderful woody, citrusy and herbaceous scent behind.
Keep your slip-ons and loafers fresh with a great pair of socks that won't slip off your heel mid-day. These under-the-radar socks feature mesh ventilation and a cushioned footbed.
Beard maintenance isn't limited to the regular trim. Bevel's Beard Softener moisturizes and softens beard hairs to keep them healthy.
Thirty years on, the famous Beefy-T is still one of the best values out there. It's super soft, satisfyingly weighty and cut just right.
Bandanas are like a fabric version of a Swiss army knife. They're endlessly useful, for spills, for tying up your hair, for an impromptu face mask and more. Ohsay's been making bandanas for over 70 years in the U.S. and these are some of the finest you'll find.
Good socks are still, somehow, severely underrated. This pair from Arvin Goods will open his eyes to what truly great (and eco-friendly) socks can be.
Even at its lower price point, Champion's sweatpants hold their own and even punch above their weight class.
Face masks are protective, sure. But they can also be super stylish. Diop's range of face masks uses traditional African fabrics that aren't dull in the slightest.
Imbued with its famed heattech technology, Uniqlo's beanie is seriously warm and equally as stylish.
Personal protective equipment doesn't have to be expensive.
Made using a 50-50 cotton-poly blend, this is one of Amazon's most popular hoodies for a reason. It's damn soft, super cheap and comes in the full gamut of colors. And it uses recycled materials to do it all.
Kent has been making combs since the United States was just one year old. They're the standard when it comes to taming the mane and this one is made from premium acetate, hand cut and polished to perfection.
This is what better design looks like. This keyring from Craighill is made from brass that will age beautifully and is more elegant and easier to use than the conventional key ring.
This au naturale block sloughs off rough skin to reveal the softness underneath. It's infused with botanicals, tea tree, aloe vera and seaweed for nourishing bath experience.
If he's into his lettuce, he'll want to keep it coiffed just right. Hanz De Fuko's Claymation offers a high hold and matte finish that's approved by vegans.
With a double whammy of blistering winter weather and excessive (but necessary) hand washing, a good hand moisturizer is crucial. This one from Le Labo saturated with shea butter and almond oil for moisture and nourishment. Plus, the warm fragrance of hinoki wood elevates the otherwise rote experience.
