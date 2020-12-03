Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Style Gifts Under $25

From better-than-basic basics to essential everyday carry items to luxury skincare.

By Gerald Ortiz
best style gifts under 25
Courtesy

Maybe your budget's tighter than a pair of shrink-to-fit jeans two sizes too small. Or maybe you have a handful of stylish guys in your life but can only spread so much love around. Either way, you're looking for some stylish gifts that won't flip the color of your bank account. You've come to the right place. From better-than-basic basics to essential everyday carry items to luxury skincare, these are the best gifts to get him, all for under $25.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash
Aesop
Aesop aesop.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW

Sanitizing his paws doesn't have to be so clinical. Aesop's solution moisturizes as it cleans and leaves a wonderful woody, citrusy and herbaceous scent behind.

Bonobos No Show Loafer Sock
Bonobos
Bonobos https://bonobos.com/
$10.00
SHOP NOW

Keep your slip-ons and loafers fresh with a great pair of socks that won't slip off your heel mid-day. These under-the-radar socks feature mesh ventilation and a cushioned footbed.

Bevel Beard Softener
Bevel
Bevel getbevel.com
$10.00
SHOP NOW

Beard maintenance isn't limited to the regular trim. Bevel's Beard Softener moisturizes and softens beard hairs to keep them healthy.

Hanes Men's Pocket Beefy-T (two-pack)
Amazon
Hanes amazon.com
$13.00
$10.50 (19% off)
SHOP NOW

Thirty years on, the famous Beefy-T is still one of the best values out there. It's super soft, satisfyingly weighty and cut just right.

Ohsay USA Bandana (three-pack)
Amazon
Ohsay USA amazon.com
$13.72
SHOP NOW

Bandanas are like a fabric version of a Swiss army knife. They're endlessly useful, for spills, for tying up your hair, for an impromptu face mask and more. Ohsay's been making bandanas for over 70 years in the U.S. and these are some of the finest you'll find.

Arvin Goods Casual Socks
Outerknown
Arvin Goods outerknown.com
$14.00
SHOP NOW

Good socks are still, somehow, severely underrated. This pair from Arvin Goods will open his eyes to what truly great (and eco-friendly) socks can be.

Champion Men's Closed Bottom Jersey Sweatpant
Amazon
Champion amazon.com
$30.00
$18.89 (37% off)
SHOP NOW

Even at its lower price point, Champion's sweatpants hold their own and even punch above their weight class.

Diop Facemask
Diop
Diop weardiop.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Face masks are protective, sure. But they can also be super stylish. Diop's range of face masks uses traditional African fabrics that aren't dull in the slightest.

Uniqlo Heattech Knitted Cap
Uniqlo
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
$14.90
SHOP NOW

Imbued with its famed heattech technology, Uniqlo's beanie is seriously warm and equally as stylish. 

14 Affordable Face Masks That Won't Break the Bank
face mask
Buck Mason

Personal protective equipment doesn't have to be expensive.

LEARN MORE

Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon
Hanes amazon.com
$14.32
SHOP NOW

Made using a 50-50 cotton-poly blend, this is one of Amazon's most popular hoodies for a reason. It's damn soft, super cheap and comes in the full gamut of colors. And it uses recycled materials to do it all.

Kent 16T Comb
Amazon
Kent amazon.com
$14.00
SHOP NOW

Kent has been making combs since the United States was just one year old. They're the standard when it comes to taming the mane and this one is made from premium acetate, hand cut and polished to perfection.

Craighill Wilson Keyring
Craighill
Craighill craighill.co
$12.00
SHOP NOW

This is what better design looks like. This keyring from Craighill is made from brass that will age beautifully and is more elegant and easier to use than the conventional key ring.

Haeckels Exfoliating Vegan Seaweed Block
Mr Porter
Haeckels mrporter.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

This au naturale block sloughs off rough skin to reveal the softness underneath. It's infused with botanicals, tea tree, aloe vera and seaweed for nourishing bath experience.

Hanz de Fuko Claymation
Hanz de Fuko amazon.com
$23.00
SHOP NOW

If he's into his lettuce, he'll want to keep it coiffed just right. Hanz De Fuko's Claymation offers a high hold and matte finish that's approved by vegans. 

Le Labo Hand Pomade
Mr Porter
Le Labo mrporter.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

With a double whammy of blistering winter weather and excessive (but necessary) hand washing, a good hand moisturizer is crucial. This one from Le Labo saturated with shea butter and almond oil for moisture and nourishment. Plus, the warm fragrance of hinoki wood elevates the otherwise rote experience.

The Best T-Shirts You Can Get Under $20
kc jacks tshirt
KC Jacks

From value-packed multi-packs to slubby single tees.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Clothing
These Hiking Boots Broke My Sneaker Addiction
This Is the Best Time to Break in New Jeans
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 8 Best Parkas for Daily Wear
Bye Bye, Hill City. Hello 30% Off
Mr Porter's Massive Cyber Monday Sale
The Best Cyber Monday Deals at J.Crew
The Best Cyber Monday Deals at Filson
24 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
The Best Flannel Shirt for Cool Weather Is 50% Off
The Perfect Everyday Overshirt Is Now 40% Off