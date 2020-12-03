The Best Style Gifts Under $25

Maybe your budget's tighter than a pair of shrink-to-fit jeans two sizes too small. Or maybe you have a handful of stylish guys in your life but can only spread so much love around. Either way, you're looking for some stylish gifts that won't flip the color of your bank account. You've come to the right place. From better-than-basic basics to essential everyday carry items to luxury skincare, these are the best gifts to get him, all for under $25.